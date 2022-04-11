Marquita Griffin

A little more than a decade ago, I confessed my Coulrophobia (fear of clowns) in a column and consequently caught grief.
First, colleagues at that time took it upon themselves to change the background image of my computer to that of a terrifying clown while I was on lunch break.
It wasn’t a pretty scene when I realized it.
A day or so later, a reader called the office for me and, in all CAPS, screamed into my ear because this reader heard that I held ill will toward Shriner clowns.
The Shriner clowns are ambassadors of the Arabia Shrine Circus, which returns to the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds this month.
It runs from April 20 -24. For more details about the upcoming circus, visit www.arabiashrinecircus.org.
The Shrine Circus is a fundraising event for many Shrine Centers.
I was still a budding journalist when I wrote that column, and the person on the other end of the line was my first angry caller.
I learned a valuable lesson that day: never speak on or form an opinion on second-hand information.
The reader mistakingly thought my column took a stab at the Shrine Circus and those individuals involved with it.
It took me nearly 20 minutes of explaining that I held no ill will for the Shrine Circus or its clowns before I asked: “Did you read my column?”
“No!”
“So you don’t know what I wrote? ...”
“Yes, they told me!”
“Who?”
“They! The people!”
“Do you have a copy of The Herald now?”
“Yes!”
“I don’t mind waiting while you read it ...”
Paper rustled, there was a long silence and without warning, I heard the receiver hit the cradle. The reader ended the call.
In that column, I told readers despite my fears, I was going to the circus for the first time in my life, and I encouraged the community to do so as well.
I spoke well, not ill, of the clowns.
Back then, I didn’t admit I had a phobia.
I tried to play it off as “being creeped out” by clowns because I was teased or pranked whenever I spoke about my fear.
In truth, I was dreading my assignment of photographing the Arabia Shrine Circus that year.
The experience, however, was more reassuring and not as terrifying as I expected.
Upon arrival, I had sweat running down the back of my shirt, pouring down my brow, and I was breathing like I couldn’t grasp a good breath.
The Shriner Clowns were gracious, though. One of them gently asked me if I was afraid.
I shakily admitted that I was and that I was embarrassed by that, but he gently hushed me and said that was OK.
He explained they were used to people being afraid of them and eased my nerves enough for me to get the photo for the front page.
When it came time to ask for their names, I silently panicked because it meant I needed to step closer.
Although I knew that behind the make-up were kind individuals, my eyes couldn’t see past the noses and painted on smiles.
Again, Gentleman Clown stepped in. He asked for the notebook I was using to record their names for me.
To most, that seems insignificant. For me, it was monumental.
I should have better expressed my gratitude.
Because of him, I was able to revisit the Arabia Shrine Circus years later, to take my son (who doesn’t have the fear, thankfully).
I still deal with Coulrophobia, but when it comes to the individuals who get in-face for events like the Shrine Circus, I put forth more effort to see past the painted smile and recognize the genuine one.
And, honestly, they aren’t too hard to find.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
