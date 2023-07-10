Marquita Griffin

The headline read: “What Did People Do Before Smartphones? No one can remember.”
The article, which appeared in The Atlantic, offers writer Ian Bogost’s perspective of how he “cannot overemphasize how little there was to do before we all had smartphones. So let us not lament or malign the time we waste on smartphones, at least not so much. [ ...] Now there is too much happening, but before, ugh, nothing ever happened.”
I’m not one to dismiss a person’s experience because how we travel through life varies drastically for everyone.
If he felt that era was lacking, I can’t criticize his view. But speaking for myself, an abundance happened during that time.
It wasn’t a perfect era or without its brand of nastiness, but that period before smartphones was buzzing with life.
We talked for extended spans with friends, family, classmates, strangers, fellow shoppers, and pretty much anyone with a friendly enough demeanor.
We jumped rope and sang randomly — usually off-key.
We listened to music, bought albums on cassette and CD, and made mixtapes.
We sat still for hours, engrossed in whatever gossip, discussions, or dreams were on our minds.
We fell in and out of love. We crushed. We hated. We found our talents and skills. We also discovered or developed our fears.
We helped our best friends when they were depressed. We sided against enemies.
We went to pool parties and on road trips.
We read books and magazines, and we wrote letters — so many letters. Love letters, chain letters, and question letters. You know, the ones with checkboxes that caused butterflies in your stomach or a stone in your heart.
We took risks, tested boundaries and got Silly String and gum stuck in our hair. We ate and sold cookies, candies and lollipops for copious fundraising efforts.
We. Played. Outside. All. Day.
