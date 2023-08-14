Marquita Griffin

I realized I won the lottery last night, but I should tell you about the evening first:
It began in that time when two or three hours of daylight remain. Before the night, and cooler temperatures, prevail.
On the porch were a few mismatched tables, chairs of different sizes, colors and strengths, and three coolers that served as popular seats and also held bottled water, carbonated drinks and beverages the children weren’t allowed to have.
The heat was unforgiving, tumbling around us like searing breath from the oven, but the breeze in the air was gracious, cooling our backs and brows with brief interludes.
Inside, on a rectangular wooden kitchen table, was the meal of the evening, each dish contained in aluminum pans. The food wasn’t catered; it was scratch-made by my aunt, who notably fried 40 pounds of chicken alone for the crew that evening.
Every bite had a hint of love in it.
And while there weren’t any colorful, themed or sparking decorations, balloons, confetti or planned party games that are usually associated with such celebrations, it was one of the most exquisite birthday parties I’ve ever been to — and I’ve been to some phenomenal ones.
The day was celebrating my cousin LaToya turning a year older, but she’s a private person, so I won’t divulge too much about the festivities.
What I will tell you is this: my cousin is a rare soul.
People often think she’s just shy, bashful or quiet, and that’s it.
It’s true: She doesn’t fill silence with unnecessary noise or chatter, but she’s observant to things others overlook, comical, curious and will let you into her world if she wants.
I’m grateful and lucky she allowed me in because my life is better with her influence. We don’t hang out as often as we used to as children, but when the opportunity arises, we fall into old and comfortable happy habits.
Even when it feels like the moment shouldn’t or couldn’t have any buoyancy to it, she can bring it with a mere smirk and raised eyebrow.
That night, cracking jokes, talking trash and reminiscing with LaToya made me realize I hit the lottery.
Not the one that changes the amount of available funds in my bank account. The other one. The one people call cheesy, say doesn’t count or dismiss as valueless.
