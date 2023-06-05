Marquita Griffin

For some people, life is about the journey.
For others, it’s about the destination.
Lately, I’ve been wondering if it’s about love.
I may be at that age, or the last few years realigned my sense of mortality, but, either way, I’m reminiscing about long-ago moments, places and people more frequently, and when a sentimental moment presents itself, I bathe in it for as long as possible.
There is always a bittersweetness surrounding the memories of beloved friends and family who have passed on, but when those sepia-tinted memories of them appear now, I look beyond the memory for the messages within.
I’m old enough to understand them now.
Like coming across Easter eggs in an old video game decades later, I’m discovering wisdom and advice hidden in old memories that directly apply to my life.
My husband and I have hit the unpleasant stage of adulthood, when loved ones, specifically our elders, start leaving us and taking their love with them.
Almost daily, I receive updates about the declining health of a remarkable woman who is the epicenter of my existence, so it goes without question that my memories are playing over repeatedly in my mind.
Since the beginning of my recollections, my maternal grandmother had always offered me tender morsels of knowledge and advice.
At that time of my youth, I thought her words were just something grandmothers said. I now understand that she gave me pearls.
Ceolia, my grandmother, has eyes that are keen but kind. Her voice is soothing on the ears because, unless she’s scolding you, it’s gentle and sweet, and her laugh can melt you into syrup.
Grandma did more than contribute to my upbringing in the ways a quintessential grandmother would, she shared a love that’s hard for me to define.
Life wasn’t kind to nor easy for my grandmother as a child or an adult, but growing up, I never heard her expressing bitterness for the hardships that befell her.
She had an abundance to be enraged, bitter and vicious about, in my opinion, but her voice and words were always honey-laced, never dripped venom and always came with reason.
