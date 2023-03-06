Marquita Griffin

I can’t tell you how many people I’ve interviewed for their volunteer contributions to the community in one way or another.
And while each one I interviewed had different origin stories and journeys to their role as a volunteer, their motivations, however, are always the same: to help someone live better, be better or feel better.
Although there are times when organizations need more volunteers, and solid volunteer bases aren’t a guarantee in the nonprofit business, I’ve come to understand that no matter the breadth of the need, the amount of people who eagerly offer their time seems to be never-ending.
I’m most familiar with our local nonprofits, and a handful of national and international ones, but occasionally, I have the satisfaction of discovering a nonprofit with unique and stirring goals.
Like Loose Ends.
“Sometimes things are left unfinished. We keep your loved ones close by completing the projects they’ve left behind,” reads a paragraph on the landing page of the nonprofit’s website.
Loose Ends is an American nonprofit headquartered in Washington and Maine, founded by Jennifer Simonic and Masey Kaplan after realizing how often they were asked to finish sewing projects left uncompleted by a loved one who passed.
Simonic and Kaplan, both avid knitters, created Loose Ends considering other people would also like to volunteer these specific talents to such projects.
“Crafters tend to be a generous lot, often creating items for hospitals, shelters, and schools,” Simonic said in a release. “Loose Ends is simply another place for crafters to demonstrate selfless kindness to a stranger.”
Essentially, Loose Ends matches a submitter’s unfinished project with a skilled volunteer finisher who will complete it.
To date, Loose Ends has connected several thousand volunteer finishers with families, and a couple of hundred projects are in progress.
Loose Ends reports that it has volunteer finishers from every state in the US (plus Puerto Rico and DC), as well as in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bermuda, Columbia, Canada (every province and two territories), Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Philippines, Qatar, Scotland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Wales, and Poland.
“Handmade items are gestures of love. The time, expense, and skill that go into making them are impossible to quantify,” said Kaplan said in the release. “When you wear something made especially for you, it feels good [...] When a maker dies mid-project, this tangible, handmade expression of love could get lost, donated, or thrown out. Loose Ends volunteers’ goals are to finish these projects as intended and give them back to be used and cherished.”
The range of knitted, crocheted or quilted projects that Loose Ends can address include knit, crochet, sewing, quilting, tatting, rug-making, embroidery, cross-stitch Tunisian crochet, mending, amigurumi, needlepoint, basketry, turkey work felting, nalbinding, applique, spinning, latch hook, punch needling and weaving.
In Andy Corbley’s article, “Volunteer Knitters Are Finishing Craft Projects for Loved Ones Who’ve Passed,” Corbley describes the nonprofit as “a niche yet important outlet,” for people who have an unfinished project.
