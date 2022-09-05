Marquita Griffin

Already the signs of the Fall season are emerging.
I’ve never been overly enthusiastic about Halloween, pumpkin spice and the shenanigans that come with them, but I always enjoy the season that surrounds hype.
The aroma of fall is distinctly different from the salty scent of summer.
It arrives packaged in the alluring combination of wet (but not rotting) leaves, soil and burning wood — the scents mimicked by candles on the pop-up displays in the front of retail stores.
The ambiance of the fall is more serene, too. Going slow, taking time, and sitting still is acceptable and even encouraged.
Summer tends to come with the go-go-go drive to get outside and find life adventures.
Fall is like a whisper to slow down and experience the life around you before winter drives everything and everyone inside.
Enjoy the people. The places. The traditions. The foods.
And the latter is what is pulling my focus.
Nowadays, fall to me is The Season of Soup.
While people get keen about annual goodies from favorite food brands that only arrive during a particular time of the year, I now obsess over soup.
As a child, soup was usually set before us when one of us was sick, and typically it came from a Campbell soup can.
Funny story: I once auditioned for a Campbell soup commercial. I was considerably young, so I don’t have a crisp memory of everything, but I know I knew my lines. However, I purposely said nothing when they said “Action.”
My mom and I laugh about it now, how I wasted an entire day, an exquisite hairstyle and a lovely outfit to only end up with a Campbell’s travel soup container as a reminder. I kept it until I went off to college.
I don’t know if I got it at that audition or not.
