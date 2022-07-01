Marquita Griffin

I suppose most people consider the era in which their childhood was rooted as the ideal period — if it was a safe and buoyantly memorable youth.
As children, we didn’t have control over anything, but there was pleasure and peace in the lack of responsibilities, aside from whatever errands or chores we had.
The ’90s were the bulk of my early childhood, and despite having knowledge of and experience with societal hostility, that era was my priceless time.
Enough good balanced the bad.
That time was off-brand drinks in plastic cups and piling in the truck bed for trips to the beach wearing old, torn shorts and faded T-shirts to swim in.
It was getting snow cones after summertime visits to the library, Saturday morning cartoons, sugary cereals with the best commercials, and running barefoot just as often as you did with shoes.
It was having your wardrobe divided into outside clothes, school clothes (we didn’t have uniforms), and church clothes.
It was trying to sneak a strawberry Bartles Jaymes from the adult drink cooler as grown folks played dominoes or paying a few bucks to see the latest movie released at Cinema 8.
It was a time of chain letters and hanging out at Blockbuster.
It was pep rallies, spirit days, school lunches that frankly tasted good and teenage drama that unfolded more theatrically than any reality shows streaming now.
It was Beanie Babies, Bubblicious gum, pogs, and R.L. Stine novels.
It was chewing on pen caps, fists hitting desks to drum out beats, M.A.S.H, and small paper footballs.
Oh, and UNO.
I’ve played many games of the card, board, or video variety, but UNO is the one that brings out the competitor in me.
After not playing for nearly eight years, I recently played a few rounds with my mom, kids, and little cousin — and I didn’t win one time. I didn’t even get close.
My mom whooped my tail with a sweet smirk and my younger cousin, who is seven, had some serious skills up his sleeves. So much so, that I asked him who taught him how to play.
“My uncle,” he said with a mischievous grin.
My only response was “Yes. He. Did.”
For me, UNO is symbolic of life.
You’re given a handful of cards, none of which you had control over. Sometimes that hand is beautiful. Sometimes it’s devastating. But you still have to play with what you have, and while your hand may have started one way, it may not necessarily remain as so.
Through luck or clever foresight, you can move the game in your favor, however, should you get too arrogant, you can find nearly the entire deck in your hands.
Some folks come out of the gate brutal with the Draw Four/Two, Skip, and Reverse cards because they play aggressively and show no mercy.
Some people opt for more subtle, clever moves, suprising you when they announce “UNO,” in a cool and collected tone.
Some players trash talk, while others keep a good conversation going, and some folks prefer music and concentration to fill the space.
If it’s your first time at the game, some players will guide you and even offer advice, others will toss you in to see if you sink or swim, while others set a trap for you all while smiling and pretending to help.
It’s only an entertaining card game, but it comes with lessons.
You can learn how to win, lose, think, adapt and read people.
I tell my mom when I suggest we play a round of UNO — “it’s a great tool for teaching life lessons.”
But I confess, I want to beat her at the game. Just one time. To show her that I, too, can be as smooth and clever as she is.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
