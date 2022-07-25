Marquita Griffin

Years ago, I complained to my HOA about the loose dogs running the neighborhood, but my concerns were dismissed.

“We can’t do anything,” I was flatly told.

The woman on the other end of the phone informed me that I lived in the ETJ — something I was already keenly aware of — and that the “animal laws” didn’t apply to our subdivision. She told me to contact the police and express my concerns.

I did.

The result was more of the same since I couldn’t identify to whom the dogs belonged.

Eventually, a few of those loose dogs, some big, some small, formed a neighborhood pack.

At that time, I would wake early each day to go for a walk, you know, to get those daily steps in.

It was a time to let my mind wander freely before putting it to work and get some fresh air before hunkering down in front of the computer.

Sometimes I had my oldest in tow (in a stroller) or my leash-wearing dog, and other times I was alone.

I had a few nerve-racking encounters with those loose dogs: Once, a medium feisty and fierce one charged me while I was walking with my son, but I ran at it in response, and it returned from whence it came, and another charged when I was walking my harness-wearing dog.

I took to carrying an old golf club on my walks.

The last time I went walking, I was alone, and a large dog down the way spotted me.

I’m no animal expert, but having been chased by a German Sheppard once, I recognize the I’m-about-to-charge stance. That stiff body, motionless tail and lowering of the head.

I froze.

I knew that if I ran, it would catch me lickety-split. I was also too far away from any homes to holler for help.

