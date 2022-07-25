Marquita Griffin

Years ago, I complained to my HOA about the loose dogs running the neighborhood, but my concerns were dismissed.
“We can’t do anything,” I was flatly told.
The woman on the other end of the phone informed me that I lived in the ETJ — something I was already keenly aware of — and that the “animal laws” didn’t apply to our subdivision. She told me to contact the police and express my concerns.
The result was more of the same since I couldn’t identify to whom the dogs belonged.
Eventually, a few of those loose dogs, some big, some small, formed a neighborhood pack.
At that time, I would wake early each day to go for a walk, you know, to get those daily steps in.
It was a time to let my mind wander freely before putting it to work and get some fresh air before hunkering down in front of the computer.
Sometimes I had my oldest in tow (in a stroller) or my leash-wearing dog, and other times I was alone.
I had a few nerve-racking encounters with those loose dogs: Once, a medium feisty and fierce one charged me while I was walking with my son, but I ran at it in response, and it returned from whence it came, and another charged when I was walking my harness-wearing dog.
I took to carrying an old golf club on my walks.
The last time I went walking, I was alone, and a large dog down the way spotted me.
I’m no animal expert, but having been chased by a German Sheppard once, I recognize the I’m-about-to-charge stance. That stiff body, motionless tail and lowering of the head.
I knew that if I ran, it would catch me lickety-split. I was also too far away from any homes to holler for help.
I had the golf club, but I might as well have been holding a toothpick.
I’m sure this is fear influencing my memory of that evening, but that dog looked like a bear to me.
I stood still, hoping a driver would see me, the dog, and let me jump in their car.
So for however long, that dog and I had a stare-off.
After a while, it lost interest in me and slowly wandered away, disappearing into the open fields that used to exist behind our subdivision.
My legs felt like boiled noodles all the way home.
Although I wanted to, I never walked my neighborhood again. When the kids want to go to the park, I drive.
I’ve also had someone’s unleashed dog run into my home twice: one was a Doberman that didn’t get past the doorway because I slammed the door on it, and a little Yorkie that ran to my kitchen when I was bringing in groceries.
People laughed when I recounted these stories and dismissed my concerns as me being overly sensitive or skittish.
But when you read about the late Fredy Garcia, the 71-year-old man from Fresno, Texas, killed by a pack of seven dogs, all humor should leave the conversation.
The dogs’ owner was arrested and charged, but that doesn’t bring Fredy back. It doesn’t remove the harsh reality that his last moments of life were painful and terrifying.
And what’s so insanely infuriating is his death was preventable.
I understand that dogs are part of people’s families. People raise, love, train, and some, to a degree, humanize them.
But they’re not stuffed animals, robots, puppets, or little people, I don’t care how you dress them or what name you give them.
They’re animals, with teeth, power, and instincts.
And just because they love, obey, and are charming with you doesn’t mean they won’t behave menacingly with someone else.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.