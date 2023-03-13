Marquita Griffin

Although I wasn’t doubting it, it’s nice to be reminded there are still considerate people in our society and living in our communities.
I find it uplifting to witness people be kind, empathetic or helpful because they feel it’s the right thing to do, not out of duty, peer pressure, tradition, or for viral-level attention.
I had such an experience recently when I headed out to run errands.
While driving out of my subdivision, I noticed white and dense smoke that seemed to be rising from the road.
I was going through a mental checklist of my errands, so it took a second for me to register that it seemed (1) odd and (2) dangerous.
I’m more of a mind-my-own-business person, but if something seems hazardous, I will get involved.
And what I saw was this: the pockets of smoke were near our small neighborhood park intended for toddlers, so I pulled over to investigate.
But I wasn’t the only person. Not long after I pulled over, another person did, too.
The source of the smoke turned out to be oak pollen that collected in patches along the curb and somehow caught fire.
At that time, there were three to five smoldering patches, small enough to fit in the palm of your hand.
There weren’t any flames, just smoke and a smell that reminded me of a burning grill. But the wind was blowing, so the young woman and I decided to put out the burning pollen ourselves.
Between the two of us and the random non-flammable liquids we had in our cars, we watered the pollen.
When that last patch was drowned, we both felt pretty proud of ourselves — until we watched patches down the road, far away from the first burning patches, start smoking before our eyes with no obvious catalyst.
I thought I was imagining things, so I confirmed with the young woman nearby. She saw the same thing I did.
We had already called the fire department, which I initially felt silly doing because we probably could have stomped those fires out ourselves.
