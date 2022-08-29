Marquita Griffin

There was a time when weekends were about cutting loose, hitting the highway, pedal to the metal making memories with friends of the same disposition.
Now my weekends are about recharging, relaxing or renovating a room, pantry or closet.
It feels like yesterday that getting dressed up was a precursor for an evening out with the intent to paint the town red. I was the friend in the group that always wore flip-flops or sandals because I refused to be uncomfortable while bar hopping or clubbing.
Decades later, I step into my best dressed to check off my well-organized list at the grocery store, and the only time I tend to wear flops is for a quick run from the house to retrieve a forgotten grocery bag from the car.
I used to be able to pull all-nighters without needing additional caffeine or rest the following evening. During my youth, it was common for us to stay awake overnight into the wee hours, only to grab an hour or two of sleep, wake again, and refresh ourselves with quick hot showers and overly strong cups of coffee for the retail shifts that predated our careers.
If I stay up even a couple of hours past my bedtime now, my entire week is in disarray, coffee is ineffective, and I’ll need to hibernate at some point.
I’m not reviewing “better times” to bemoan the current ones. I like analyzing the evolution between the two.
Even more, I love reminiscing about that growth with the people who were with me in those past trenches and holding the same keys that unlock the memories I treasure.
It wasn’t until I was deep into adulthood that I discovered carrying memories is both a blessing and a burden.
When I started seeing peers in obituary columns or in heartbreaking posts on social media, my remembrances of them felt graver.
A friend of mine is currently enduring this experience that is, unfortunately, becoming more commonplace the older we get — the death of a peer who touched our lives in some significant way.
The ones who navigated the roads of life with us — the smooth rides, rough terrain and detours.
Despite not having seen this classmate for many years (minus light interaction on social media), when my friend discovered that a former classmate died, the news brought immeasurable sadness.
That heartache, I told my friend, is the weight of memories.
It doesn’t matter if those memories come from high school or elementary, an epic adventure overseas, or an insignificant summer job. If the connection was authentic, the memories get stored away like old photo albums stacked in the attic.
