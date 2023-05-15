Marquita Griffin

During one of our weekly chats, my cousin shared an uplifting story and ended it with: “Sometimes the kids will teach you a little something,” and I agreed.
While adults typically bear the bulk of the responsibility to enlighten — not force or demand — younger generations in the craft of many ways, there are times when those generations, the children specifically, can teach or remind adults of life lessons.
Like, why you should dream without fear.
I spent my Saturday morning on assignment interviewing five high school students and their teacher for an upcoming story in The Herald’s monthly magazines.
For the past two years, art students at Lamar Consolidated High School, under the direction of art teacher Constintine Lopez, have worked on a mural for the local nonprofit Fort Bend Hope as part of a community service project.
From brainstorming to execution, these students (and around 20 others who weren’t present Saturday) developed a theme, design and approach for this mural.
Their teacher said his intent was “to serve as a guardrail,” allowing the students to move forward of their own volition, stepping in only to offer guidance when needed.
Listening to the students share their perspectives about the community, the mural and art reminded me how finding a medium to express yourself feels invigorating.
How nurturing an idea, instead of letting dread pick at it, allows it to mature until it reaches a size too large to be contained by the mind.
Behind the students’ spirited eyes and gestures were the tell-tale sparks of bubbling creativity and ideas growing into statements.
There were donuts on the table, music playing on a laptop and late morning light streaming in through the glass door and windows as I watched these students in their creative zone.
Their mural reminded me of the power and impact of the human spirit.
Unlike their teacher, who has experience as a muralist, none of these students had ever worked on a mural before.
They didn’t let fear deter them, though.
And because they jumped feet first into their project, focused on bringing a vision to life while overcoming obstacles, and found a way to unite their talents for one cause, these students are leaving their mark behind.
