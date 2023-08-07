Marquita Griffin

“ ... There may not be as much humanity in the world as one would like to see, but there is some. There’s more than one would think.
Love has never been a popular movement. [...]
The world is held together, really it is, held together by the love and passion of a very few people.
Otherwise, of course, you can despair.
Walk down the street of any city, any afternoon, and look around you. What you’ve got to remember is what you’re looking at is also you. Everyone you’re looking at is also you.
You could be that person. You could be that monster. [...] You have to decide in yourself not to be.”
These words belong to the proficiently talented and insightful writer, the late James Baldwin, and his thoughts and conclusion reflect my own.
When I discovered the minute and 15-second clip of the late James Baldwin speaking, I remembered a lesson I learned in my high school English literature class — there are no original ideas.
At the time, I thought “there are no original ideas” was a harsh, unfair and ridiculous statement.
Our teacher pressed that it was crucial to credit those who influenced us, however, I erroneously thought his explanation of “there are no original thoughts” — specifically concerning writers — meant no one could be or think uniquely.
It took me a couple of decades, some high and low life conditions and the chance to witness profound societal changes to understand the depth of that day’s lesson.
The point wasn’t to say no one is unique; quite the opposite.
We’re all distinctive in our personalities, goals and life perspectives. But, because, as human beings, it is within our nature to experience the same emotions, reactions and effects of life, we will often reach the same conclusions about most big-picture topics like love and humanity, for example.
Or greed and cruelty.
I’ve always felt that there are always a few sturdy people, deeply rooted in goodness, who keep the balance in our world. Who prevent complete gloom from swallowing the joy, goodness and hope that still finds places to grow and thrive.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.