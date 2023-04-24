Marquita Griffin

I needed help, or more like a point in the right direction, but there wasn’t anyone available to show me the way.
The day was bright, vibrant, airy and surprisingly not too hot, making it ideal for some garden maintenance, but I needed to head to a home improvement store for supplies.
And. It. Was. Packed.
A bird’s eye view of the gardening section that morning probably resembled an army of ants after a sugar cookie, but I expected as much.
Pleasant days always bring out the crowds.
I had my list and knew what I needed and where to find it, so I didn’t plan on getting caught in the crowd for too long.
Things went well for the first few items, but as I neared the end of my list, I started struggling to locate some supplies.
Having worked retail in my youth, I tend not to bother employees unless necessary, so in such situations, I typically use the store’s mobile app to answer my questions.
But I wasn’t pressed for time, so I walked around the gardening section playing a solo and silent game of I Spy.
And I was losing.
I pulled my basket to the side of the aisle to think. I was getting irritated. Although I wasn’t in a rush, I was ready to leave, but I wanted to depart with all the supplies on my list.
My head was down, and I was deep in my annoyed thoughts — frustrated with only myself, mind you — when I heard a quiet “Excuse me?”
Two elementary-aged girls, clearly sisters, were looking up at me. Big Sister was smiling and Little Sister seemed shy as she held her older sister’s hand firmly.
“Can you tell me where to find the flower seeds?” Big Sister asked.
I just spent the last 25-plus minutes with jumbled thoughts and brain fog searching for two simple items, but it didn’t feel like it.
