Marquita Griffin

Over time we get used to commonly used names that slip off our tongues, and because of that, we may inadvertently forget what that name may stand for.
Take Child Advocates of Fort Bend, for example.
Year after year The Herald and other publications spotlight the nonprofit’s galas, fundraisers, accomplishments or even the challenges it may be facing.
And typically, the nonprofit provides engaging PR photos that work well with the articles reminding people of the nonprofit’s events, updates or issues.
We get familiar with seeing smiling, sometimes laughing faces of people, groups or supporters who work diligently behind and in front of the scenes to garner support for Child Advocates of Fort Bend, which has served our community for more than three decades.
In front of the camera, everything all looks so uplifting and delightful that the weight of the first two words in the nonprofit’s name — child advocates — may lose its punch for those of us not directly involved with the organization.
Not that this is anyone’s fault, though.
With 24-7 online and social stimulation, our minds are stretched across numerous topics.
We scan articles and headlines, our brains tickled by whatever clickbait, dog-whistle or catchy buzz words that caught our eye — and when we find the meat of the article, we chew on it for a minute and move on.
Take the Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s upcoming “Through the Looking Glass” gala, for example.
If you’re a reader of The Herald or its magazine publications, you may have read an article about the nonprofit’s May 7 gala, which will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, wine and gift card pulls.
In a nutshell, a lovely evening for all involved.
However, in that same article, are some devastating statistics — such as the nonprofit serving more than 4,200 children and families last year who were victims of neglect, physical abuse or sexual abuse. CEO Ruthanne Mefford said this is “the largest number since [the nonprofit] opened [its] doors 31 years ago.”
Driving that point home, she said this is a 300 percent increase in the past nine years.
She implores the reader to understand the need for “trauma-based services for children and trauma-training for our volunteers so they can best serve these children.”
I hate that too many of our children need trauma-based services, but despite the idea of children being wounded sours my stomach, the reality is that is what is happening — right here, in our communities.
This inexcusable and revolting harm isn’t limited to socio-economic groups, cultures, peoples, or even places.
I recently spent some time with a member of law enforcement from another state who told me how the court she works for oversees child abuse and neglect cases frequently.
These cases are so common in her area that she expects them the way we expect the sun to rise every morning.
She also told me about an organization in her area that advocates for those children. It “swoops in,” she said, an image of caped rescuers appearing in my mind.
But masked superheroes aren’t saving those children. They are regular people, like those who volunteer with our Child Advocates of Fort Bend.
People like you.
They don’t wear capes and flashy uniforms, but they do wear their passion, dedication and fearlessness on their chests.
So when you hear the name of this nonprofit, Child Advocates of Fort Bend, and see mirthful photos promoting an event, take an extra moment to remember the faces you can’t see.
Remember the children whose lives are touched by trauma and the advocates fighting against the odds to save them.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com. Learn more about Child Advocates of Fort Bend at www.cafb.org.
