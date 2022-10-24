Marquita Griffin

Months ago, my grandmother told me she remembered the LEGO figures I constructed as a kid and how excited I was to show them to her.
My memories of those years are a bit hazy around the edges, but I remember getting absorbed in that world of colorful blocks with endless potential.
Between my Barbies, books and LEGOS, my imagination didn’t have limits. But as I neared adulthood, I put away the toys, and my creativity ran in a different direction.
It wasn’t until I had children that I became acquainted with LEGOS once more.
At first, I viewed them a bit differently, negatively in truth, considering they were always in the most random places (like under my pillow or in the shower), and I stepped on them more than once when walking up or down the stairs.
Then my children reached the age where they could not only build the LEGO structures based on the provided instructions but also what they saw in their minds.
From a pile of random pieces emerged their own superheroes and robots with moving arms and legs, animals that don’t exist in reality, spaceships, floating homes, flying cars, and creations with names I can’t recall.
Most recently, my oldest used the blocks to recreate the famous meal from one of his favorite books, Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham.”
For a while, I used LEGOS as an activity that kept my kids occupied as I worked, cleaned, napped or chatted on the phone with a friend.
If they start bickering and grinding one another’s nerves, I’d ask the kids to build me something.
It was a means to stimulate their minds while keeping them out of my hair for a bit while I handled the objectives of adulthood.
Nowadays, I look forward to seeing whatever they’re creating.
I thought as the kids got older, I would have to figure out where to display their finger paintings, drawings, or stick forts because I assumed their imaginations would come by way of paint, crayon, glue and markers.
They engage in those things, too, but their preferred medium is those plastic building blocks.
They build daily, without prompting, and can disappear for hours like scientists in a lab looking for a breakthrough.
