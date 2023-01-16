Marquita Griffin

Many years ago, I interviewed residents for a spring feature that focused on all things green.
The headline that ran with the article went along the lines of “Gurus in the Garden,” or perhaps it was “Garden Gurus.” Either way, I was in the presence of people who epitomized the balance between humankind and nature.
But I didn’t see that then.
At that time, I was a young reporter, stretching my wings, trying out my typing fingers and focusing on deadlines.
I couldn’t even keep a bamboo plant alive, so understanding the value of nature and how to care for it was far from my mind.
But now I understand all the nuggets of knowledge those women and men shared with me. Some of them were master gardeners and members of gardening clubs. Others had been growing things since early childhood as a means of living.
In their yards, herbs were growing alongside fruit trees. Tomatoes, potatoes and onions were growing in buckets. Lavender, pumpkins and rogue watermelons ran along fence lines. Azaleas consumed sides of houses. They had trees of all types, bushes in abundance and copious flowers, especially roses.
I remember thinking it was odd putting eggshells in a rose garden or slightly off-putting to have a compost bin in the backyard, which one resident called “gold for your garden.”
I didn’t understand then. All I saw were scraps and stinky ones at that.
I consider the significance of rainwater or the difference between an annual and a perennial. I dismissed the importance of understanding the kind of sun a yard gets or in-season versus out-of-season.
I get it now.
I’m nowhere near a garden guru, but the years of connecting with people with a penchant for cultivating changed me.
Through trial and error, I’m improving my green thumb and balancing myself with nature.
I asked one of the garden gurus how she rids herself of all the insects in her backyard.
Pests, I called them.
