Marquita Griffin

It’s no secret that I admire artists, especially those in our community.
From painters, sculptors and musicians to cartoonists, photographers and writers, Fort Bend is brimming with artistic talent that should be viewed and celebrated at every opportunity.
Art can record, remind us of and re-imagine humanity, and our world without art is akin to food without flavor.
You can get by on it and survive, but it comes without delight.
In the past 15-plus years, I’ve had the privilege to meet, interview and develop professional relationships with local artists — those from our area and others from other states and countries — and each one, no matter their medium, always teaches me something.
They continually open my eyes just a little bit more.
Whether an actor, dancer, or illustrator, through their work, they have this remarkable ability to fuel imagination and broaden the mind.
Sometimes they serve as subtle links to other worlds of thought or perspectives.
Being born and raised in the Richmond-Rosenberg area, I can recall times before the public display of local murals that have graced the front pages of The Herald, like those in Historic Downtown Rosenberg, for example.
These days, community talent is on display everywhere, from the walls inside or on the exterior of local businesses, in galleries or city centers, to the local libraries or the halls of our schools.
What’s more, is social media’s impact — positive and negative — on the art world.
On the one hand, greedy people are shamelessly stealing the creations of hardworking artists. On the other hand, social media is helping artists reach people beyond their intended viewers and increase their impact.
So when I suggest local artists apply for the upcoming Sugar Land Arts Fest, perhaps it comes from selfish motivation. Not only do I want to discover new artists and see the work of familiar ones, but I want more people from the community to consider their work.
To embrace more art.
The second annual Sugar Land Arts Fest is set for April 1 and 2. This year, the City of Sugar Land is partnering with the Sugar Land Cultural Arts Foundation to celebrate the event at the Smart Financial Centre Plaza. For those curious, the event is an outdoor art gallery featuring world-class artists from all backgrounds and artwork in all media. Live music, wine, food and entertainment are also included in the experience.
