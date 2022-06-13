Marquita Griffin

A decade ago, I wrote a column intended for me to read last night.
At least, I believe so.
In that column, published almost exactly one month before my first son was born, I suggested ideas for cheap summer fun.
As I cleaned my garage and organized my odds and ends, including old clips, the column caught my attention with a sentence mid-way through:
“Put on the bathing suits and turn the sprinklers into a backyard water park. (Add water guns and water balloons for additional fun).”
I wondered what I was writing about because bathing suits don’t interest me because they cost too much.
The last time I wore a bathing suit, I rocked tidal-wave-sized bangs, a personal bag of chips was 25 cents, and I owned about every color of Keds shoes.
In other words, a lifetime ago.
As I’m sure others have, I’ve been pondering how to have quality, but cheap, fun with family and friends as gas prices increase and the grocery bill begins to get equivalent to a car note.
But what’s remarkable about finding the column last night is how many of the suggestions are from a parent’s perspective — a role I had yet to assume.
Now, 10 years later, our backyard is, in fact, a personal water park for the summer months.
We purchased decent-sized inflatable pools for the kids, along with their own lawn chairs, animal-themed goggles, and pool toys.
And yes, water balloons — the kind you hook to the hose that fills almost 30-plus balloons in a matter of seconds.
Reading my old work felt like stumbling across a letter a soon-to-be mother penned for the experienced one who forgot how to slow down.
Typically I write my columns directly to you, dear reader. This time, however, I suspect I subconsciously left advice for myself.
Another suggestion on the list — picnic in the park — was an activity I randomly enjoyed with the kids, my mother and little cousin this past week.
We enjoyed a pizza picnic, and I even walked my un-athletic self onto the field to play a little soccer with the kids.
Well, I won’t call it soccer. They kicked the ball to me, gently, and I returned it.
After leaving the park, my mom asked me what activity we should consider next.
Without missing a beat, I proposed tasting as many flavors of snow cones as possible this summer.
Last night, I saw that idea on my summer fun list. “Try a different flavor of snow cone twice a week until summer break ends,” I wrote.
I felt like a character in a sci-fi plot in which my future self pops in, drops some hints and disappears. Only this time, the younger, non-experienced soon-to-be mother is the one who had the foresight and wisdom.
“Have a video game tournament with your kids. It’s a great way to beat the heat,” was another suggestion I wrote.
Did I know then that my kids would be little gamers and outdoor fanatics? They love being outdoors so much that when the heat index is too high, we have to entice them with a nearly limitless play of video games to keep them indoors.
Works every time, especially if they get to play against us.
The number of suggestions from that column that I use today is uncanny.
It feels as though I knew there would be a period when life got to be a bit too busy and cost too much, and all I needed was a slight reminder of how to find the joy in simplicity again.
Maybe I should write more advice to myself.
I often imagine having the chance to tell my younger self how to better approach life or a decision.
Instead, maybe I need to write more guidance for my future days.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
