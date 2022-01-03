Marquita Griffin

Life can be stranger than fiction.
I recall in ‘94 when fictional character Forrest Gump first detailed the many kinds of rain he experienced in Vietnam: “One day it started raining, and it didn’t quit for four months,” he says in that iconic drenched scene.
“We been through every kind of rain there is. Little bitty stingin’ rain... and big ol’ fat rain. Rain that flew in sideways. And sometimes rain even seemed to come straight up from underneath.”
There is a kind of rain that exists that Forrest forgot to mention: it’s called “animal rain,” and I didn’t learn about it until the final days of 2021.
Like myself, you’ve probably heard of it raining cats and dogs, or even men, but did you know fish can come with the rain, too?
Just before the end of the year, the City of Texarkana happened to be the location of a recent animal rain which is when little animals like frogs, fish, snakes, and birds are pulled into the sky via waterspouts and return to the ground with the raindrops.
In Texarkana last week, it rained fish.
In all of my years of walking, dancing, standing or running in the rain, I’ve never heard of it taking on animalistic qualities. So when I came across the headline, “Fish fell from the sky and rained over a Texas town,” my fingers flew across the keyboard to find out how the fish got tangled up with the rain in the first place.
I discovered that while animal rain is a rare phenomenon, it’s natural and has been happening for some time. According to the National Geographic Resource Library, rain containing snakes, birds, bats, frogs, fish and jellies were reported centuries ago.
The resource library also lists a few past animal rain reports (although not all are proven), including occurrences of rain with tadpoles and worms.
I must admit it was pleasant not to find any occurrences of snakes falling from the sky.
In my searching, I also came across a book: “It’s Raining Frogs and Fishes: Four Seasons of Natural Phenomena and Oddities of the Sky” by Jerry Dennis and illustrated by Glenn Wolff.
According to reviews and the synopsis, this book, which was originally published in 1992, details “everything you ever wanted to know about what goes on above the earth, from the weird to the commonplace in weather, wildlife behavior, and naked-eye astronomy.”
But my curiosity probably won’t stop there because of all the other natural oddities surrounding us. Like the Cebrennus rechenbergi spider that can escape predators with its cartwheels; the extending mouth of the Goblin Shark; and why Panda Ants are called “cow killers.”
Oh, and the existence of the Hummingbird Hawk-Moth. Yeah, you need to look that one up for yourself.
It’s a moth found in Europe, Africa and Asia, that looks like a moth-hummingbird hybrid covered in hawk feathers. And because of the optical illusion created by its large compound eyes, it appears as though the moth is watching you no matter where you stand relative to its position.
Plus, as an adult, this moth searches for nectar just like hummingbirds.
Life. It can be stranger than fiction, I tell you.
Sometimes you don’t need to do anything but step outside into the real world to have your mind blown.
Or, you can wait for it to rain something strange.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
