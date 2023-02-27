Marquita Griffin

Last year, the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas announced that after two years of being on hiatus, its Music Magic program would relaunch. Since then, the choir has worked diligently to increase membership in the program.
Like a first step into the distinctive and beneficial music education provided at Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas, Music Magic is an enrichment program for six-and seven-year-old boys that features singing, musical games, instruments and more.
The Fort Bend Boys Choir features a few choirs, and in the past, Music Magic’s membership was always impressive.
That changed with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although the choir survived the following seasons despite a significant drop in membership and the restrictions caused by the pandemic, it’s still enduring an uphill battle to restore its choirs to their former recognition.
Some time ago, I had the chance to interview Founder and Artistic Director William R. Adams, and that’s when I discovered the choir’s purpose exceeds its musical objectives.
Honing skills, demonstrating work ethic, giving and receiving respect, understanding responsibilities, the benefits of camaraderie and learning how to be a leader are lessons the choirboys learn along with the music.
I’ve written about this before, but the choir, like many local organizations, fell beneath hard times when the economy and society were reeling from the impact of the pandemic. During that period, the choir suffered an immediate and immense decrease in membership, donations, sponsorships and, pressingly, the ability to host fundraisers.
Nonprofits like the Fort Bend Boys Choir of Texas rely on fundraisers, specifically face-to-face ones, to raise the necessary money to continue its work in the community.
For more than six months, the choir was at a standstill with no option to host events and was at risk of vanishing.
But it didn’t, and we should be appreciative.
Since its inception, the Tour Choir has performed before U.S. presidents, collaborated with entertainers and appeared with major opera companies and symphony orchestras.
The choirboys have traveled around the world, performing in renowned concert halls and cathedrals, released CD recordings in addition to being chosen for commercials, weddings, conventions and television specials.
Notably, the Tour Choir was chosen as the only choral group in the United States to perform in Washington D.C. for the Lighting of the National Christmas Tree at the 2001 Christmas Pageant of Peace with First Lady Laura Bush and President George W. Bush.
That particular performance earned the choir a nomination for a national news “Emmy” award.
