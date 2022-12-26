Marquita Griffin

A clothing company I frequent has been sending me back-to-back promotional emails and texts detailing the latest on its New Year’s collection of seasonal attire that glitters, shines and sparkles.
Which, of course, is on a for-the-next-few-hours-only sale.
Little does this company know such advertisements don’t affect me, despite my appreciation of a good sale.
I’m not a person who attends glitzy New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day parties, gatherings or celebrations. At least, not any that warrant fancy getup.
There isn’t anything wrong with that kind of event, but I’m more a sleeper pants, oversized T-shirt, topped off with a fleece robe and slipper shoes kind of guest. And by guest, I mean being one in my own home as I watch neighbors light up the night sky.
Those exciting evenings of chaotic nights out on the town were for my youth. Nowadays, I get thrilled at the chance to get into bed by 8 o’clock and watch a cartoon with the kids.
Fireworks and parties aside, the New Year arrives with several traditions, including resolutions.
My husband and I always joke about the countdown to our “new year, new me,” attitude.
Several home projects are in various stages of completion, but my husband says don’t worry: the “new year, new me,” will get it done.
According to us, the new-year-new-me individual will have much to do in the coming days.
I used to write a legitimate list of self-improvement items at the start of each year, but the older I aged and the more my perspective on life changed, the less focus I gave to resolutions.
I’m not saying resolutions are without merit because they’re typically customized positive goals individuals set for themselves.
But resolutions can happen at any time of the year. So whether you’ve set resolutions for 2023 to kick off on the 1st or started them six months ago, I sincerely wish you the best in your achievement.
As for me, the New Year buzz is more about reflection than resolution.
Like finishing a book and sitting down to write a review of it. What I liked and what I didn’t like. If I could, would I want to do it all over again, or would I change something?
