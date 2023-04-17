Marquita Griffin

I watched as the elderly man, back slightly hunched, coffee cup in one hand, strolled across his yard toward his neighbor. He waves unhurriedly, a clear purpose in his steps.
“You busy?” he calls out.
The neighbor, several decades younger, waves in return with a charming response. No, he wasn’t busy, said the younger man. Since his wife and child were sleeping, he was taking time to enjoy his coffee outside during those early and quiet morning hours.
“Mind if I have a cup of coffee with you?” the elderly man asked.
The young man dismissed the hesitation in the question and beckoned his elderly neighbor over eagerly.
Over the next few seconds of the clip, recorded by the young man’s Ring camera, the old man and the young man sit on the porch and enjoy one another’s company.
To those of us paying attention to the climate around us, merely existing may feel suffocating right now because every single day, sometimes multiple times a day, we learn about another devastating, infuriating or nauseating act against humanity.
At this point, you need specific details to differentiate one tragedy or strike from another.
But don’t be fooled into thinking there are no glowing demonstrations of humanity at its finest just because some people want you to accept that we’re all of the dog-eat-dog mindset or keen to widen chasms of division in our society.
Despite the despicable often finding themselves in the limelight, spewing foolishness and hate, decent people continue to display good work.
Don’t believe the dialogue that being thoughtful, bold, spirited, merciful and benevolent is all for naught.
That empathy has no place in our lives anymore. That right now, there is only room for quarrels and causes.
With one hand, we must combat the critical conflicts that impact our lives, but with the other hand, it’s essential that we keep a firm grasp on what enriches our world.
This way you’ll never forget what you’re fighting for.
I read a story about two elementary students raising $300K for disability-inclusive playground equipment so all of their peers could play, and I must say, articles like this repair my confidence in people.
