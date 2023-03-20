Marquita Griffin

I had my first cup of coffee in elementary, without my parents’ permission or knowledge.
My mom always had a mug of it in the mornings before she put on her make-up and got dressed for work, and I always found its aroma pacifying.
If I could manage it, before we got into the car to head off to school, I’d sneak to wherever she last left her cup and take a few gulps of the sweet and creamy brew, which had cooled significantly by then.
Sometime during junior high school, my mom allowed me to have a hot cup in the morning, and I always had to add creamer.
My dad always drank his coffee black, but occasionally he’d pair it with cream cheese danishes from Jordan’s Bakery, which used to be on Ave. H.
A few times, I took a sip from his mug, pretending to like its strong bitter taste. I didn’t start appreciating plain, black coffee until well into adulthood, though.
Coffee didn’t become ingrained in my daily routine until I went to college, and thought I was grown and knew what adulting was all about.
I can tell you this: I had no idea what I was doing, including brewing coffee.
After a while, my roommate and I figured out how to make a decent pot, but for an outstanding cup, we’d head to our study spot, The Coffee Pot, which used to be on East Hopkins Street in Downtown San Marcos.
One of my English professors worked there part-time and suggested we stop by during his shift. During my first visit, I had the best mocha coffee I ever tasted. It came in a soup mug, topped with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.
And at that moment, that quaint coffee shop became the catalyst for my coffee awakening.
Not only did it feature a range of coffees, flavors and presentations, but the spot was always full of engrossing conversations, too.
The coffee shop was my go-to place when I needed a break from schoolwork, drama and worries. It was also the place I went for interesting conversations over excellent cups of coffee.
We had cell phones then, but not smartphones.
So when you walked into joints like The Coffee Pot, the hum of overlapping voices surrounded you because phones hadn’t become the center of our lives yet.
