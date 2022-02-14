Marquita Griffin

I planned on further exploring the detriments of book banning today. More examples of problematic comments voiced since my last writing left me with more points to share.
But new updates as of late are saturated with the kind of information that makes your stomach turn, blood boil, and eyes weep, and if my inbox is any indication, I¹m not the only one noticing.
So today I’ll share a stirring story that came across my radar.
In 2016, a mother living in a New York City homeless shelter with her children co-founded Girl Scout Troop 6000, whose membership is girls residing at homeless shelters.
Reports reveal the troop began with eight girls, and now the membership exceeds 700 members across the city.
The troop meets weekly at 20 shelters across the city’s five boroughs. Women, who are also living in the shelter system, lead those meetings, and community members volunteer as well.
According to Girl Scouts of Greater New York, of the 70,000 or so people living in NYC shelters, 23,000 are children are younger than 18 years old— and an estimated 12,000 of those children are girls.
The mother, Giselle Burgess, said she wanted to start the troop because she recalled how the Girl Scouts benefited her older daughters.
Although living in a shelter, Burgess wanted her younger daughters to have worthwhile experiences, too.
New York City council member Jimmy Van Bramer, and a resident and now CEO of Girl Scouts of New York Meridith Maskara, backed Burgess’ idea, and Troop 6000 advanced.
This troop follows the same traditions of the Girl Scout organization, earning badges in environmental protection, STEM, civic engagement, financial literacy, and community service.
The scouts also attend Girl Scout Camp, enjoy field trips, sell Girl Scout cookies and visit workplaces.
To top it off, the Girl Scouts features a Transitional Programming Initiative, which helps scouts from Troop 6000 when they transition out of the shelter system. The initiative offers financial support as the transitioning scouts join the Girl Scout troop in their new community.
Today, Troop 6000 has the support of proponents around the nation.
Word of the troop is again making rounds on social media, and people outside of NYC are buying their cookies online.
While learning more about the troop, I came across the book: “Troop 6000: The Girl Scout Troop That Began in a Shelter and Inspired the World,” by journalist Nikita Stewart.
I read the first chapter, and now I need to finish it. Google Books provides a 37-page preview of the book if you’re interested.
I know that book will be filled with background information, connections, comments and issues that can’t fit into the brief articles with clever headlines.
At the end of chapter one — “Queens People Of The Week” — the last paragraph reads: “How could they be losing their home when their mom worked so hard? None of it made sense to her.”
That voice is of Hailey, one of Burgess’ daughters.
It’s clear Troop 6000 provides a sense of belonging and purpose for girls and their families in the homeless shelter system— and this isn’t an observation we should gloss over.
More than NYC’s shelters are filled with children worthy of belonging to something wholesome. Every community includes children who need adults to clear a safe path as they navigate circumstances beyond their control.
Despite our ill-intentioned or well-intentioned efforts to present a sanitized world to children, the truth is many of them already have first-hand experience with suffering we want to hide from their eyes.
A year or two after its formation, Troop 6000 inspired a similar troop in Iowa (Troop 64224), and in 2018 the first girls from a domestic violence shelter joined Troop 6000.
This troop is proof of achievements that can grow from adversity — and that’s a lesson we all need right now.
