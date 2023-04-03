Marquita Griffin

Sometimes it feels surreal witnessing the ease with which mental health is discussed nowadays.
Although far too many conversations about mental health, mental illnesses and mental health awareness are still riddled with ignorance, stereotypes, stigmas and misinformation, I’m grateful we can, and do, openly dialogue about it.
People didn’t publicly talk about it when I was growing up.
Not too much in private, either.
I won’t speak for everyone’s experience at that time, but I recalled that powerful emotional experiences, specifically those surrounding rage, depression, apathy, anxiety, and the like, came with a set of understood rules.
You either “got over it,” “didn’t dwell on/in it” or applied the prevalent phrase: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”
It wasn’t until older adulthood that I recognized the lie.
What doesn’t kill you, simply doesn’t kill you. Surviving an ordeal isn’t enough to obliterate the emotional impact of that incident.
When discussing mental health back then, it happened in hushed or judgmental tones laced with embarrassment.
I wouldn’t trade anything for my childhood, and I often get nostalgic for my youth, but I will acknowledge that time was also imbued with stigmas about topics we candidly discuss now — such as mental health.
And because of those powerful stigmas, I feel that we youth quickly learned to stand up again, dry our eyes and harden our resolve in the face of adversity and traumatic experiences.
You didn’t let people see you cry, break down, give up, or show any form of weakness.
Developing thick skin, bridling emotions, solidifying resolve, and pushing through even when it hurts, can be valuable preparation for life’s blindsiding moments.
Growth and maturity can ripen from a fair amount of pressure.
But when the pressure becomes overwhelming, mental health becomes in jeopardy.
