Marquita Griffin

When I was in college absorbing knowledge from notable professors, it was Life that taught the most critical course.

My interactions with the population outside of the college campus exposed me to worthy ideas, perspectives and experiences that a classroom can’t duplicate.

My peers and I were ambitious, free-spirited, and calculating risk-takers who understood the world enough to navigate it.

We made mistakes, fell into ruts and bagged some wins.

During this time, we worked through school. I had a job on campus and two retail gigs off-campus in the outlet mall.

One store I worked at drew in a distinct crowd of customers, the elderly.

They tended to show up early — sometimes standing outside as soon as we unlocked the doors — and shuffled around the store in little groups of two or three, enjoying the free hot coffee as they collected their items.

Sometimes they’d forget their favorite product’s name, and their versions of the name were hilarious.

One woman who, no matter how many times we reminded her of the correct name, would always use the absurd version.

Years later, I realized she wasn’t “too old” to remember; she did that for our enjoyment.

When the old folks shopped, rarely were they in a rush, so they liked chatting with us.

They liked to hear about our studies, love lives and even what was causing us despair. Sometimes they would offer advice, and other times, they just smiled and thanked us for the coffee.

On other occasions, though, they asked for their senior citizen discount.

I didn’t understand the big deal about the senior discount then. Although I never expressed my frustration to my customers, I detested the extra steps needed to include it.

The machines we used then weren’t as user-friendly as today’s POS systems, still I’m ashamed of that mindset.

