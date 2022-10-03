Marquita Griffin

When I was in college absorbing knowledge from notable professors, it was Life that taught the most critical course.
My interactions with the population outside of the college campus exposed me to worthy ideas, perspectives and experiences that a classroom can’t duplicate.
My peers and I were ambitious, free-spirited, and calculating risk-takers who understood the world enough to navigate it.
We made mistakes, fell into ruts and bagged some wins.
During this time, we worked through school. I had a job on campus and two retail gigs off-campus in the outlet mall.
One store I worked at drew in a distinct crowd of customers, the elderly.
They tended to show up early — sometimes standing outside as soon as we unlocked the doors — and shuffled around the store in little groups of two or three, enjoying the free hot coffee as they collected their items.
Sometimes they’d forget their favorite product’s name, and their versions of the name were hilarious.
One woman who, no matter how many times we reminded her of the correct name, would always use the absurd version.
Years later, I realized she wasn’t “too old” to remember; she did that for our enjoyment.
When the old folks shopped, rarely were they in a rush, so they liked chatting with us.
They liked to hear about our studies, love lives and even what was causing us despair. Sometimes they would offer advice, and other times, they just smiled and thanked us for the coffee.
On other occasions, though, they asked for their senior citizen discount.
I didn’t understand the big deal about the senior discount then. Although I never expressed my frustration to my customers, I detested the extra steps needed to include it.
The machines we used then weren’t as user-friendly as today’s POS systems, still I’m ashamed of that mindset.
I should have eagerly added that discount no matter how laborious the process.
I’ve reached the point in my life when the old folks who seemed they would be around forever are leaving.
One right after another, it seems.
And with them, they take their stories, wisdom and history. Gone is their humor, laughter and love.
I know this doesn’t apply to every elder. There are some wicked old folks out there, to be sure, but I’m not referring to them.
I was in the grocery store once when an old stranger stopped me to advise me on how to preserve rice, flour and corn meal for years.
He also clued me on the ideal bartering items should we fall on hard times (coffee and cooking oil, he stressed).
Then, just as his advice and accompanying stories concluded, another old stranger joined the conversation.
They reminisced about having to eat Hoover stew, which I never heard of, but they took the time to explain it to me.
Sometimes we get so used to the portrayal of the elderly as “old babies” that we forget the lives they lived through, the battles they fought, and the journeys they walked.
They earned that senior discount, and deserve more for what they survived, endured and accomplished.
I’m tired of seeing videos depicting old folks as unable to understand the current world/society because they matured in different eras and had experiences different from ours.
In truth, there’s nothing new under the sun.
Just as my friends and I were enterprising in our youth, so were the two men who had to eat Hoover stew during the Great Depression.
So are the elders we have to say goodbye to — the ones who are fixtures in our lives and who witnessed the change of times, the birth of new generations, and watched as seeds they planted long ago grew to fruition.
So if you’re in the position, do better than I did — give them that senior discount with a smile.
They deserve it, and one day I’m sure you and I will be looking for that discount, too.
