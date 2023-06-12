Marquita Griffin

Fourteen years ago, I asked readers to notice the color purple.
The first line of that column read, “Alice Walker figured it out when she wrote: ‘I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it.’”
It was a reflection column, a mulling over weekend moment as it related to life and all the fleeting hours that make it up.
At that time, I deduced that Walker implied we should slow down to notice and embrace life’s enriching gifts. To stop and smell the roses, if you will.
For me, the purple Walker referred to symbolized the moments or experiences we may subconsciously take for granted, like a conversation with an intriguing person that accelerates time, receiving the first slice of a fresh and hot scratch-made pie, or laughing with your best friend until you cry.
At an early age, I understood that society was moving too fast to allow people the chance to fully catch their breaths because life, it seemed, was all about the hustle, the rush, and the grind.
So I tried to slow down time as much as possible. With my camera, specifically.
Assuredly, I annoyed my relatives and friends to no end at times, but there wasn’t a place I didn’t carry my cameras (I always had at least two in rotation at all times), and I took photos of everything and everyone.
I know this sounds exactly like what’s happening today, evidenced by any social media platform, but during my time as an amateur photographer, the user-friendly, high-quality camera on your cellphone, social media platforms, and the ability to immediately share the image via Bluetooth didn’t exist.
Digital photography and editing programs were coming onto the scene, but most photographs were developed at Walmart, Walgreens or private shops.
The hardest part was waiting to get your photographs returned, though. The excitement
and apprehension before the first look at developed photos is an unforgettable feeling.
Sometimes you nailed it, and sometimes you didn’t.
In my personal life, this was also the era of frequent family gatherings in Richmond at my maternal grandma’s house on private land we call The Hill.
I’ve written numerous columns about The Hill and the life lessons learned on those grounds; during this epoch, I always saw the color purple, if you will.
