Marquita Griffin

When the filter of perfection is easily accessible, a dose of honesty is refreshing.
And necessary.
Like many writers in my field, I find social media can be a remarkable resource for research, connecting with sources, and discovering stories that should be shared or exposed.
Social media apps are a fun and convenient way to stay connected and can be useful for risk-takers, innovators, creators, and dreamers who want to express themselves to the world.
These apps can also serve as a kind of interactive map for those people searching for their tribe, or an embrace for the lonely. It’s also used as a therapeutic tool for some.
Plenty of research and countless viral examples of hate, predatory behavior, violence, however, prove social media can be dangerous and detrimental to a person’s psyche (and their nation), too.
That’s a topic for another time, however.
What’s on my mind today are the lies supported by social media.
Lies are nothing new for anyone, but the degree to which they’ve been used on social media is insufferable.
Deep fakes and filters aside, social media is riddled with lies. Little white ones. Offensive obtrusive ones. Ones that are part truth, part deception. Ones that are so well-crafted that they can pass as the truth.
The one I hate the most is the lie of success.
Success does not look the same for every person.
It does not happen overnight. It does not require you to sacrifice your health, your relationships, or your peace of mind. And it requires learning from failures.
That’s why I found supreme satisfaction in a trend I stumbled across a little while ago: People showing their first bare apartment or house, and then their home “glow-up.”
I began seeing these before-and-after photos of bedrooms and or living rooms, where the before picture showed a seemingly dreary-looking room lacking furniture and pizazz, with a caption that read something like: “My first apartment. Had to borrow the mattress. I only owned a bag of clothes and my one towel ...”
This particular post I saw included a few more photos as the apartment underwent “the glow-up,” or the gradual but spectacular improvement of something that was once considered homely.
At one point in the following years, the boxes holding the clothes were replaced by a second-hand chest. Then a rug and curtains were added. Followed by a new couch.
The last photo showing an aesthetically appealing home came with a caption that read: “Took me six years to get it to look like this. It takes time. Nothing to be ashamed of.”
Now that’s some truth I can get behind.
It took my husband and me nearly a decade to get our home to its current state, and there is still more to be done.
I feel a sense of satisfaction when someone compliments our home, but I’ll quickly admit our humble beginnings if asked. The first five years in our new home, we furnished it with hand-me-down furniture, DIY projects, and items from resale shops.
After learning how to use our credit to furnish, improve and update our home, we gradually completed some substantial upgrades that will benefit us long-term.
I wish I took photos so the moment my kids feel a bit insecure about how the first few years of their adult life are shaping up, I can show them just how we started with almost nothing, but just enough to build on.
Whether you like them or not, social media influencers rooted themselves into the fabric of our society.
Not all influencers are superficial; some have had beneficial and priceless impacts in their communities or for a specific cause.
But those who overtly or quietly boast about their perfection or simple success ignore their hollow words.
Listen, instead, to the ones who know about the glow-up, and will happily admit that it took them almost three years to afford that living room rug.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.