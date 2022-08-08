Marquita Griffin

To the educators organizing their classrooms and sitting through staff training in preparation for the upcoming school year — you have much to process.
Time, as is its nature, continues to change, priorities are shifting, and the landscape in which you find yourself has been drastically transformed in recent hours.
You’re battling and juggling more than test scores, lesson plans, crowded classrooms, family involvement and a lack of resources.
Many of you have voiced your concerns and witnessed your pleas seemingly fall on deaf ears, and yet, you’re still gearing up for the new year with smiles and minds open.
And I see you.
I’ve watched you in the stores after the midday crowd dissipates, grabbing extra folders, pencils, crayons and other supplies for your classrooms. I even spy the bags of reward candies you plan on using to spoil your pupils.
The past few years have been a terrible trial of your wits, patience, efforts and hopes.
Not to mention the test of your physical and emotional health.
Districts across the nation are experiencing a shortage of teachers, and for notable reasons, none of which I need to discuss.
You know, better than I, the talking points. In truth, most of them existed even before the emergence of the pandemic.
The virus, and the disarray that followed, just exacerbated those bubbling troubles, and there is anticipation for more waves of challenges.
However, there will be a time when these days are a distant memory. When there won’t be an entire population that remembers with distinction all the hardships we’re enduring now.
There will be a time when the educational landscape will level out. When the holes and gaps are filled, the weeds pulled, and keeping the soil nutrient-rich for yearning young minds can be achieved without much effort or red tape.
But until that moment comes, know that I see you as you continue to swim against the tide when I know your muscles must ache. I heard those of you who said, this summer felt like less of a break and more like treading water.
No matter the conversations that become heated in personal, political or social circles about the work you do, I’m telling you there are still people grateful for you.
