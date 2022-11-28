Marquita Griffin

The most recent holiday blew in with more than festive feasts and chilly, wet weather.
For me specifically, it came with the hum of car tires on asphalt as I hit the highway for a college friend’s wedding, my car packed with a bulging suitcase and a pair of sparkling boots I planned to use on the dancefloor.
Of all the wedding guests, a handful was familiar to me, but the groom and the people at the table where I sat, I have known for 20 years.
When I started my journalistic journey so many years ago, these were the people with whom I shared my experiences — the interviews I conducted, the community critiques I received, and the corners of humanity I discovered.
And they shared their voyages with me.
They were the ones sharing, or quelling, my apprehensions as the years stretched into adulthood, and we navigated some of it together.
Even though we live miles and worlds apart, we celebrate our wins together and mourn our losses the same.
We arrived at that chic rustic wedding destination achy and tired from the drives we all made, but smiles flashed across our faces upon seeing one another.
Our hugs were tight as we tried to squeeze in every ounce of our joy, and our backs may have been a bit stiff, but we rocked side to side as we laughed like little children, free for a moment from the wear of time.
We complimented each other on the slick suits and dresses we wore for the black cocktail attire theme and joked about how long it would be before we slipped sore feet from our shoes.
We looked the same but also different.
The recent years and all of the experiences, pleasant and painful, hung about our shoulders, but we still glowed like stars blinking through an overcast sky.
As the drinks and the music flowed through the room, and the fire stands kept a warmth circling our feet, we toasted.
To groom. To the bride. To each other.
To our stresses and sorrows. To our happiness and aspirations.
