Marquita Griffin

As I’ve said before, several times, my gardens serve as my sanctuary at this juncture of my life. And those of you who’ve read my columns over the past 16 years can probably recall the initial immense difficulty I faced trying to keep even the hardiest plants alive.
Now I can propagate my herbs without fuss.
My cousin visited me briefly last week and commented on how my backyard transformed from clay dirt and weeds to a cozy and lively yard with several gardens.
As we shared a cup of coffee, laughing about how every plant I brought home those first years always died, I realized I transformed, too.
The lessons I was learning in my gardens almost paralleled the ones I was learning in my daily life.
In the beginning, I rushed to reach my vision of a glorious garden, took too many shortcuts and didn’t slow down long enough to learn how gardening worked and the balance it requires.
Using pesticides or herbicides was my first solution to any pest or fungal issue, and I never thought about the ecosystem gardens need to thrive.
Instead of seeing mistakes as a lesson to learn, I allowed doubt to enter instead.
So if I failed at keeping a particular plant alive, I just pulled it up, threw it away and never bought it again.
I didn’t research terminology — not even the basics like annual and perennial — so I was always buying the wrong plants for the wrong reason and was clueless about the individual care of each one.
I didn’t understand why I was such a failure as a gardener, so I repeated the rhetoric about some people having green thumbs and others (like myself) not.
Here’s the truth: I didn’t really want to garden then.
I didn’t want to create gorgeous gardens for the experience, benefit, or even the simple joy of it; I was obsessed over creating gardens because I thought that’s what you’re supposed to do.
And that’s why I failed over and over and over and over again at the start of my garden expedition — my heart wasn’t in it.
I wasn’t doing it for me.
