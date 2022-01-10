Marquita Griffin

During the morning of a typical workday, a business owner was visited by a customer, a middle-aged woman, who seemed nervous.
It didn’t take long for the owner to realize the woman had been struck in her face severely and recently.
The owner made a quick assessment and discovered the woman was alone.
Long minutes passed as the owner internally debated how to address the signs of abuse, and before the woman could leave, the owner gently but firmly asked the woman if she needed help.
She did.
But she didn’t know where to go. She didn’t know who to ask.
She wasn’t from that community. She didn’t know anyone. She was scared of even trying.
The owner knew to contact the closest women’s shelter because of the countless conversations the owner and I had about the importance of such organizations in our respective communities.
Without intending to, the owner became the light at the end of that woman’s tunnel.
I don’t know the woman’s outcome, but I do know the story ended on a hopeful note from the business owner’s standpoint.
The owner and I talked after it happened, discussing the scenarios that could have played out if there wasn’t a women’s shelter in the area.
In a time when discussing domestic and sexual abuse is normalized and encouraged on many platforms, it can be easy to gloss over the terror people in those abusive relationships experience.
Unfortunately, as often happens with almost every movement or cause as of late, the effort, the goals or the missions of such organizations are reduced to a hashtag, catchy sound bite or viral challenge.
People forget victims may take advantage of a mundane Wednesday morning to escape, running with no plan in place, standing like a deer caught in high beams in a strange town, with strange people, hoping someone will recognize, or at least understand, their panic.
Here’s something to consider: If you found yourself in a situation like the business owner, would you know how to help that person? Would you know of a local haven?
Fort Bend County is chockfull of charities, nonprofit groups, and organizations driven to support and protect animals, the environment and people.
As you probably guessed, though, I want to talk about the Fort Bend Women’s Center.
It wasn’t until becoming a journalist and interviewing survivors on and off the record, did I appreciate how the center and its volunteers save lives.
According to recent statistics released by the Fort Bend Women’s Center, it served 1,758 survivors and children, answered 4,692 Crisis Hotline Calls, and provided 6,791 hours of counseling last year.
And that’s on top of pushing through during a pandemic.
I know a lot of giving transpired during the recent holiday season, but supporting the local nonprofits, especially those that offer sanctuary, must be a year-round endeavor.
We need our nonprofits to thrive, not just survive.
I feel it’s fair to believe there won’t be a time, at least not in the near future, when charities won’t play prominent roles in our communities.
Too many of us are in need.
Our communities will continue to grow, shift, and transform as times rolls on. Some of our beloved places and people will disappear, but that’s just how time and life work.
However, that doesn’t have to be the case for our local havens, the nonprofits improving and supporting our communities.
These safe havens are local gems we can never lose. And whether or not that happens is entirely up to us.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
