Marquita Griffin

Like everyone else, I endure days when nothing adds up the way I need or want it to. I’m running on fumes and not one food item in my house seems appealing.
And help us all if I discover there is no more creamer for my coffee.
Then comes more disarray: the kids arguing about which fictional character is superior, the endless “why” questions, or nearly losing my life stumbling over shoes, LEGOS, and toy cars as I walk upstairs.
In those moments, I question why I was so eager to trade my Saturday morning cartoons reruns with Saturday morning errand runs.
But on such demanding days, my children also provide me with appreciated moments of replenishment.
They will try to give me a shoulder rub with their little hands that can’t reach the deep tissue but still find a way to dissipate the ache burdening my shoulders.
On other days, they pause their epic fictional battles to ask me if I need help with something.
Then there are those incredibly triumphant evenings when a concept or lesson I was trying to teach them all week, clicks and they demonstrate it back to me with ease.
But the best moments are when they unexpectedly cheer me on as I struggle through something.
I was trying to exercise at home, planking (which is a torture move if you ask me), and my aging body was rebelling.
I was shaking, sweating, and swearing, and my oldest came in to watch. I’ve always been uncomfortable working out in front of people, including my children.
I’m uncoordinated, nowhere close to being athletic and stiff-legged and stiff-armed with the flexibility range of an ’80s toy action figure.
Although I used to, I abhor exercising in a public gym. I can’t ignore the judgmental looks of patrons or staff.
It’s a deflating feeling no matter how you slice it, so I prefer to hop around in the sanctuary of the living room.
That is when everyone is asleep.
So when my son walked around the corner that morning, awake earlier than usual, I felt that acquainted embarrassment bloom in my cheeks and back of my neck.
“You got it, Mom!” he cheered as I counted down the remaining seconds I had to hold that torture pose.
Those exercises were still brutal, but I was smiling instead of swearing. His high-pitched enthusiastic cheers made my heart soar.
Children, in general, can be a significant source of encouragement.
That’s why I must tell you about the Peptoc, a free hotline you can call to be encouraged by the recorded voices of kindergartners.
This public art project at West Side Elementary in California was created by two teachers, Jessica Martin and Asherah Weiss, and launched in late February.
Google this story to be further inspired. (You can also donate to the project to support the hotline fees.)
I called the Peptoc Hotline (707-998-8410) to see if this was as good as it sounded.
It is.
The menu prompt, read in the voices of young children, is as follows:
If you’re feeling mad, frustrated, or nervous, press 1. If you need words of encouragement and life advice, press 2. If you need a pep talk from kindergartners, press 3. If you need to hear kids laughing with delight, press 4. For encouragement in Spanish, press 5.
I tried several options, and each one was worth it. I was going to provide you with examples, but I suggest you hear them for yourself.
Even if you’re feeling right as rain.
Columns ago, I suggested that artists emerge to enhance our communities, and this art project is a prime example.
Without giving much more away, I’ll say this: Peptoc is my kind of pep talk.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
