Marquita Griffin

Every month, I work on The Herald’s monthly magazines, composed of staff articles and photos, as well as community submissions.
A longtime regular contributor is the Fort Bend County Libraries.
Without fail, Michele Pettigrew, knowing I have to work a month ahead on material, sends information about upcoming events, presentations, and classes in a reader-friendly document, and I’m grateful for her time.
Library news, although it may sound dull to some, is news that needs to reach the community.
For a time, the library news had its own section in the magazines because of how I champion local libraries.
Understand, communities would be at a devastating loss without libraries.
Aside from being able to check out books, use computers and participate in its classes and events, the library is one of the best hubs an area can have.
I’ve reported on many a community meeting held within a library meeting room or witnessed groups of friends happily and quietly chatting away, caught up in youth. Not to mention, it’s the perfect setting for family time where little ones can learn rules about socializing and behavior.
During sweltering days like the ones we’re experiencing, it’s also a safe, comfortable space to cool off — hence why so many libraries serve as cooling centers.
And most importantly, libraries make knowledge and resources obtainable to those who may not have the financial means to pay for such access.
I, myself, grew up in the library.
I got lost within its worlds as a child, ran to it for resources as an older student, and even as a young adult, it showed me doors and windows I didn’t even think to open.
It also inspired my home library that I started as a little girl and continue to expand as a grown woman, and it’s traveled with me wherever I’ve lived.
I don’t have enough shelves, boxes, and spaces for my books, and in truth, that’s all due to the influence of the library, the George Memorial Library, specifically.
I still dream of living in a home that is essentially a library — a collection in every room.
But aside from its influence on book lovers, the library has another crucial function, one we don’t talk about enough — it brings various people together in an organic way.
We, unfortunately, live in a time of disconnect. We have the technology to simplify and expedite our communications and tasks — which is undoubtedly beneficial — but a downside is we’re losing our ability to connect.
The library, however, is still a hub that attracts everyone because it’s for everyone.
Its plethora of services and products meet the needs of people of varying backgrounds.
A young father told me about a recent heartwarming experience he had at the George Memorial Library, where he took his kid to participate in one of the children’s programs.
The children’s programs, in my opinion, are among the best features for young children and their parents.
My kids made plenty of memories at pajama night and story-time, and my oldest still has two of the craft projects he created there.
But back to the father: he and his kid, alongside other parents and their children, left their comfort bubbles for just a bit, to dance around and be silly.
He had a good time, he said, bonding with his kid and laughing with the other adults.
I’m not saying everyone in attendance will now hang out on a regular basis and meet up for park dates.
But that was an easy-going, if not fond, memory for them all. Another core memory for him and his kid to reflect upon decades down the road.
And the library made it all possible.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com
