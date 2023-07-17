Marquita Griffin

Stranger danger. That was a commonly used phrase when I was growing up.

And the strangers, I was taught, could come at us sweetly with promises of treats and good times.

There were also people whose ill intentions would be clear, but I was heavily cautioned and trained not to be a sucker for a nice smile or gifts.

So distrust came easier than trust, and I carried that sentiment well into adulthood.

That’s not to say I regret that portion of my upbringing because those lessons I learned saved me from a range of tragedies.

One downside, however, is that, by default, I decline help or assistance from strangers, even when I need it.

Years ago, I wrote a column about my car battery dying on me in the middle of summer, and I didn’t have many funds to spare at the time — especially not for an expensive battery.

So a generous woman purchased it for me when the sales associate informed me how much that battery for my car would cost.

I tried to decline, but she insisted, and instead of accepting that gift for what it was, I pressed that I pay her back.

And I did less than a week later.

I still think about that moment from time to time, mostly about how stubborn I was to accept help.

And that brings me to a mortifying moment I had a few days ago.

I’m shopping and the store was warmer than expected, probably because of this unnerving heat.

Usually, that’s not an issue for me, but, my dear readers, I have now hit the stage of my life that comes with hot flashes.

And it was triggered that afternoon.

