Marquita Griffin

Stranger danger. That was a commonly used phrase when I was growing up.
And the strangers, I was taught, could come at us sweetly with promises of treats and good times.
There were also people whose ill intentions would be clear, but I was heavily cautioned and trained not to be a sucker for a nice smile or gifts.
So distrust came easier than trust, and I carried that sentiment well into adulthood.
That’s not to say I regret that portion of my upbringing because those lessons I learned saved me from a range of tragedies.
One downside, however, is that, by default, I decline help or assistance from strangers, even when I need it.
Years ago, I wrote a column about my car battery dying on me in the middle of summer, and I didn’t have many funds to spare at the time — especially not for an expensive battery.
So a generous woman purchased it for me when the sales associate informed me how much that battery for my car would cost.
I tried to decline, but she insisted, and instead of accepting that gift for what it was, I pressed that I pay her back.
And I did less than a week later.
I still think about that moment from time to time, mostly about how stubborn I was to accept help.
And that brings me to a mortifying moment I had a few days ago.
I’m shopping and the store was warmer than expected, probably because of this unnerving heat.
Usually, that’s not an issue for me, but, my dear readers, I have now hit the stage of my life that comes with hot flashes.
And it was triggered that afternoon.
Sweat was pouring down my brow, the side of my neck, and I could feel my shirt sticking to my back.
My heart was racing, and that tale-tell sign of panic was blooming in my chest, despite no reason to panic.
Of course, now I’m embarrassed because I know fellow shoppers can see me sweating, which makes the hot flash worse.
My mind was screaming that I needed to cool off, to get my hands on some ice water.
Then the self-checkout screen decided to glitch.
My heart dropped, and the trickling sweat turned into a stream.
The young associate who came to fix the issue was kind but worried, but the issue was remedied quickly.
Before I could make a beeline for the door, though, another shopper, an older woman, beckoned me over.
She was sitting at the store’s cafe having lunch.
“I accidentally bought two drinks with my meal. I already have a drink, would you like this one?” she said, waving an empty, unused Styrofoam cup in my direction.
As I told you, my default answer to assistance from strangers is a polite decline, usually “Thank you for offering, but no thank you.”
That almost came out of my mouth, but instead, I said, “Are you sure?”
Her smile widened: “Yes, yes! Of course! Come one, get you something cold to drink.”
I took the cup, filled it with ice water, and as I returned to my basket, I passed by the woman and leaned in to thank her again.
I admitted I was having a hot flash and was embarrassingly in need of water.
She turned to look square at me, gave me a sweet, wise look and said, “I know. And It’s OK.”
My embarrassment evaporated, and I practically drank the water in three swigs.
Then she smiled and returned to her lunch.
By the time I returned my car, I was starting to feel all right again. A little weak and definitely sticky, but also seen.
I don’t know if that woman will ever find these words, but if ma’am, if you do, know that while that cup of ice water was perfectly quenching, you, dear stranger, were utterly refreshing.
