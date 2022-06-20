Marquita Griffin

Sandwiched between Calla Lilies and Mondragon Jewelry in Downtown Rosenberg is a building where people needing resources, support, guidance and encouragement can forge new opportunities for themselves.
The name above the front windows at 927 Third St. reads Fort Bend Hope Community Center, and in a nutshell, this place is a beginning for those looking to improve their lives through education.
Education is the key to breaking those detrimental cycles that must end — like poverty, illiteracy, and stagnation, for instance — said Adam Yates, the current program director of Fort Bend Hope.
Through its programs, volunteers, and participating clients, Fort Bend Hope pulls, rips, and shreds the threads that keep these cycles in play.
I had the chance to converse with Yates and program coordinator Leslie Carcamo who said they were called to their positions at Fort Bend Hope through a series of seemingly calculated happenstance.
The nonprofit’s volunteers seem to have heard that same calling, too.
Yates calls them “sticky volunteers” when describing their attachment and devotion to Fort Bend Hope. And our community is better for their adherence.
“Our volunteer team is top-quality up and down the line,” he said. “Stickiness refers to the fact that they come in and stick around. Some of the volunteers predate me.”
Like many nonprofits in our county, Fort Bend Hope’s roots began in the church, Faith United Methodist, to be exact, and grew from there.
In 2016 it became an official nonprofit and the following year it moved into its current location, where it offers programs and classes for children and adults, including citizenship classes, after-school programs, and GED and ESL classes.
The summer reading program for the children is in effect now.
On paper, it’s hard to see the beauty in the effort happening in that comfortable center on Third Street.
I know it may sound like just another effort of classes and work with the hopes of improving lives, but it’s more than that.
I wish I had room to share with you all the stories Yates and Carcamo gave me about the people helped by Fort Bend Hope, but know this: their stories can’t fit on a spreadsheet as perfectly curated statistics.
That’s how intricate and individualized they are.
And while their stories aren’t terribly unique, each one is extremely inspiring.
We have long since lived in a society that deems people who are struggling or lacking, as weak or less-than individuals who belong on the outskirts.
Fed and forgotten. Seen but ignored. Given charity but not a listening ear.
But they are members of our society, just as worthy of consideration, time and support as anyone else.
“Rising tides lifts all boats,” Yates said.
He reminded me of a quote by Maya Angelou: “If it is true that a chain is only as strong as its weakest link, isn’t it also true a society is only as healthy as its sickest citizen and only as wealthy as its most deprived?”
As an education-focused nonprofit, Fort Bend Hope offers non-tangible tools that can significantly impact a person’s life.
And a change in the course of one’s life doesn’t always happen with a wrecking ball. Sometimes all that is needed is an encouraging nudge in the right direction and someone to walk beside you to show you the way through.
Fort Bend Hope is just that.
It’s also a reminder that if we lift one another up, we can all rise together, perhaps to something more splendid.
For more information about how to register, donate to, or volunteer for Fort Bend Hope, visit fortbendhope.org, call 346-702-3806, or email adam@fortbendhope.org.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.