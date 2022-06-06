Marquita Griffin

Each news cycle as of late continues to flame our aches and outrage, but it is essential to let the truth come to light.
Maybe it’s because I’m a journalist that it’s easy for me to recognize how integral news media remains.
For nearly two decades, I have worked alongside many gifted, ethical and driven editors, reporters, photographers and graphic designers who felt compelled to help facilitate change in, or bring attention to, their communities through the news.
Even as I was earning my degree in journalism, people would tell me the industry I found myself drawn to was dying or already dead.
Journalism has been through the wringer, and the journey is still rough, but reports from universities show a resurgence in journalism.
That is sensible to me; no matter the generation, there will always be those who desire the truth and those willing to find it.
While the journalistic drive for The Truth is typically laser-focused on accountability, emptying closets of their skeletons, and bringing what was done in the dark into the light, sometimes that same drive can lead to forgotten or overlooked beautiful truths.
I recently learned something new about Fred Rogers, better known as Mister Rogers.
As I was scrolling through some social media haunts, I came across a post that read: “When the world seems dark, I remind myself that Mister Rogers once got a letter from a blind girl, who wrote that she heard him say he owned fish, but she worried that they weren’t being fed. So at the end of every following show, he’d narrate ‘I’m feeding the fish’ just for her.”
There is no shortage of sweet anecdotes online, but not all are true.
However, I came across a 2018 magazine article that confirmed the validity of this one. The writer also left another breadcrumb for me to follow — the letter was published in the book “Dear Mr. Rogers, Does It Ever Rain in Your Neighborhood.: Letters to Mr. Rogers,” published in 1996.
I needed to see it for myself and read a few letters in the book. I found Katie’s letter on page 40:
[...]
Dear Mister Rogers,
Please say when you are feeding your fish, because I worry about them. I can’t see if you are feeding them, so please say you are feeding them out loud.
Katie, age 5
(Father’s note: Katie is blind, and she does cry if you don’t say that you have fed the fish.)
Since hearing from Katie, I’ve tried to remember to mention out loud those times that I’m feeding the fish. Over the years, I’ve learned so much from children and their families. I like to think that we’ve all grown together.
There was a time I used the terms “good news” and “bad news” as if it were that simple.
Frankly, there is just news.
Some of it will make you feel uplifted and inspired, and other slices will make you feel like everything around you is ablaze.
The entire range of news is necessary, though.
There is an inherent balance within the news, and too much “goodness” or “badness” skews reality.
If the news you consume, as a reader, is getting too heavy, search for something lighter to balance the load and reconnect you to humanity.
And should the stories you consistently read always leave you gleefully oblivious to harsher facts, consider venturing into the tougher-to-swallow topics to retain your grip on the reality.
As for me, considering I continue to consume and analyze the reports of the seemingly never-ending tragedies plaguing sectors of our society lately, I need re-balance myself.
So, I’m looking for other fish tales and beautiful truths.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.