Marquita Griffin

There is plenty of commentary on the kind of exposure a child should have.
Racism, sex, violence and religion are often the most contentious topics many adults want to conceal from children.
Then there are the connected conversations of economic statuses, education discrepancies, drug addiction and mental illness/health that get pulled off the table, too.
The phrase “this is grown folks’ talk” was used quite a bit in my youth.
It’s true; some of those topics I overheard required too much context for my elementary mind, and I hadn’t collected enough years on this Earth to understand the depth of their discussions.
But those off-the-table topics I listed were discussed with me, in varying degrees, during my childhood. I’m grateful my parents included me in the conversations, despite how uncomfortable it may have been for them and me.
There was a time when parents could calculate a plan to discuss intricate items with their children — a plan that allowed for steps, time and maturity.
With much more ease than people may realize, a young child can discover, unguided, an abundance about any desired topic nowadays.
The most common response I hear from adults is their child won’t be allowed any of the technology that can access such information.
That’s not a perfect solution. Blocking access to resources without providing another (such as an adult willing to converse objectively) won’t quell curiosity.
I didn’t grow up in the technological era, so our exposure didn’t come from pocket-sized computers — it came from each other.
Friends were our access. Friends who thought with the same limited experience.
Think back. How much of our social time — from elementary through high school— focused on school assignments and lectures?
Instead, we talked about who was doing what with who. Some of us brought talk of our home lives and adventures to school, and we swapped stories the way we traded lunch items.
We talked about all the things we wouldn’t or couldn’t share with our parents or guardians. We asked for and provided one another help. We solved each other’s problems.
