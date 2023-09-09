Marquita Griffin

I wish we lived in a society where nonprofits weren’t needed. Where no one was in need, and everyone had the resources or at least simple access to what they require to build and assemble their lives.
But that’s not our society, unfortunately.
I’ve read more than one disgusting or appalling story about nonprofits being a scam shrouded in disingenuous generosity. But, in my limited experience, nonprofit groups, agencies, and organizations are the only ones purposefully enriching or repairing particular pockets or populations within society.
There are nonprofits for nearly every need involving people, animals and the environment. Some carry more solemn responsibilities than others, but each one serves a vital purpose to at least one person.
Imagine, for a moment, our community without any of its nonprofits; some people’s lives would cave in — and not because of their lack of resilience.
Not because they were being impetuous. Not because they made poor choices. Not because they deserved it. It’s because the hand that life dealt them wasn’t advantageous, and they had no control over it.
I don’t know who to attribute the following comment to, but I heard it recently in passing: “How can you tell someone to pull themselves up by their bootstraps if they don’t have any boots?”
I grew to detest the bootstrap analogy for many reasons, but my contempt for it became concrete when I covered Lunches of Love for the first time, right when the nonprofit launched.
The conversation I had at the church with the late Lunches of Love founder Adriane Mathews Gray about the hunger children in our community face when school was out of session was eye-opening and heart-wrenching.
And yet, that conversation was wonderfully stirring because without the promise of anything in return, not recognition, support or even receptiveness, Lunches of Love chose to meet a need in our community that wasn’t being addressed as efficiently before.
And every year since, Lunches of Love continued to solidify itself in our hearts.
I’ve heard people detail the hardships they overcame or setbacks they bounced back from solely through their grit, sweat, blood and tears. I don’t discredit that. I’m sure I’ve said the same thing before at some point, so if you tell me that’s how you pulled yourself up, I believe you.
But not everyone pushes forward in this life, specifically through the rough patches, without needing assistance of some sort.
This is why I will continue to encourage awareness and support of nonprofits that serve our community, like Fort Bend Hope.
Since covering the nonprofit, I’ve heard heart-warming stories, met passionate students and volunteers and witnessed the endeavors of those steering the ship, like Executive Director Adam Yates.
