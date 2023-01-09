Marquita Griffin

A friend and I were discussing the power of words recently, specifically how accurate wording makes all the difference in effectively communicating an idea or message.
But we also realized that along with accurate descriptions is this remarkable realm of colloquialisms, particularly ones we heard growing up.
Through bursts of laughter, we shared how our families got messages across by using phrases like: “My name’s Bennett and I ain’t in it.”
We swapped some of our favorites, not all of them in PG-rated language, so I can’t share all of them here, but a favorite of mine as a kid was: “God blessed the dirt, and the dirt don’t hurt,” which was said if we dropped our food on the ground.
It was our version of the “five-second rule.”
Through conversations on social media and with friends, I had a pleasant time discovering the number of people who grew up with versions of the colloquialisms rooted in my memory.
Below are my favorites, divided by category.
Going There can’t tell Been There how to get there.
Listen to what people say, but watch what they do.
Every goodbye isn’t gone.
Don’t let your right hand see what your left hand is doing.
Every shut eye ain’t sleep.
A dog that brings a bone will also take a bone.
Nothing beats failure but a try.
Don’t throw stones in a glass house.
Give folks their flowers when they can smell them.
A fool and his money will soon part.
The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.
If you can’t say anything nice, then don’t say anything at all.
A watched pot won’t boil.
It ain’t what they call you, it’s what you answer to.
When you point the finger at someone, three more are pointing back at you.
A closed mouth doesn’t get fed.
When in Rome, do as the Romans.
All that glitters ain’t gold.
If you buy a man shoes, he’ll walk out of your life.
Don’t get caught in the rain in your summer clothes.
How you get ‘em is how they leave you.
A rolling stone gathers no moss.
What’s good for the goose is good for the gander.
Why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?
REGARDING THE UNFAIRNESS OR HARDSHIPS OF LIFE
People in hell want ice water.
I’m kicking, but not high.
Every dog has its day, and every cat has its night.
Ain’t no rest for the weary.
You’re caught between a rock and a hard place.
You can’t see the forest for the trees.
You’re gonna find out fat meat is greasy.
Don’t bite the hand that feeds you.
Don’t let your eyes get bigger than your stomach.
Don’t let your mouth write a check your behind can’t cash.
Don’t bite off more than you can chew.
If you’re gonna dig one ditch, you better dig two.
What’s done in the dark always comes to light.
What doesn’t come out in the wash comes out in the rinse.
Be careful what you wish for, you might just get it.
Collecting colloquialisms is now one of my new favorite pastimes because I feel like some are fading into obscurity.
They’re a delicate art of communication that provides a message or wisdom through cleverness, wittiness or humor.
And this, I think, is what makes them easy to remember.
I’ll leave you with one that was shared with me. I think it’s an ideal perspective of our daily lives and offers advice on how to accept the bad days along with the good ones: Sometimes you get the bear. Sometimes the bear gets you.
