Marquita Griffin

A friend and I were discussing the power of words recently, specifically how accurate wording makes all the difference in effectively communicating an idea or message.

But we also realized that along with accurate descriptions is this remarkable realm of colloquialisms, particularly ones we heard growing up.

Through bursts of laughter, we shared how our families got messages across by using phrases like: “My name’s Bennett and I ain’t in it.”

We swapped some of our favorites, not all of them in PG-rated language, so I can’t share all of them here, but a favorite of mine as a kid was: “God blessed the dirt, and the dirt don’t hurt,” which was said if we dropped our food on the ground.

It was our version of the “five-second rule.”

Through conversations on social media and with friends, I had a pleasant time discovering the number of people who grew up with versions of the colloquialisms rooted in my memory.

Below are my favorites, divided by category.

GENERAL WISDOM

Going There can’t tell Been There how to get there.

Listen to what people say, but watch what they do.

Every goodbye isn’t gone.

Don’t let your right hand see what your left hand is doing.

Every shut eye ain’t sleep.

A dog that brings a bone will also take a bone.

Nothing beats failure but a try.

