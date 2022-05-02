Marquita Griffin

There was once a critic and dramatist named John Dennis who created a device to imitate the sound of thunder. He needed it for a 1700s play he was producing.
Unfortunately, his play, Appius and Virginia, wasn’t well-received.
That was bad enough, but then he learned that another play in the same theater was using his thunder machine. Records show it was for the performance of Macbeth.
His response: “That is my thunder, by God; the villains will play my thunder, but not my plays.”
And this, dear readers, is how the idiom of “stealing someone’s thunder” came along.
I appreciate random factoids, and this is why I treasure the trend of “I was today years old when I found out …” confessions.
Some of the admissions I came across were a part of my knowledge base, but there are oodles of discoveries and facts I had no clue about or didn’t consume my thoughts.
Such as, the reason breakfast is called such is because you’re breaking your fast from the day before.
And in regards to food, I learned the bottom drawer under the stove is not for storing pans and cookie sheets.
It’s there to keep food warm.
I’m not a person who gets too embarrassed when I learn the information I “should have known already,” but I find solace knowing I wasn’t the only one who didn’t know the true purpose of that stove drawer.
I also recently learned how to use the lip of the pot to hold its lid, and how to soak wilted lettuce in a bowl of ice-water overnight in the fridge to restore it. (The science behind it is simple: The lettuce was dehydrated.)
And all this time I was throwing it away.
Here’s another “I was today years old” factoid that amazed me and left me distraught: In the 1984 Nintendo Duck Hunt game, there was a purpose for the second controller.
It. Controlled. The. Duck.
Yes, you read that right.
I wish social media had been around then to clue me in on this feature (which was probably included in the instructions, to be honest).
Nevertheless, I recently learned new things that benefit me today, or at the very least, made me chuckle.
Such as the following:
• In the 2000 Baha Men song, ‘Who Let The Dogs Out,” during the lyric when most people bark (I know I did), they’re saying: “Who, who, who, who, who?”
• Chuck E. Cheese’s full name is Charles Entertainment Cheese.
• And speaking of cheese, because of a national dairy shortage in the 1970s, converted limestone mines (“cheese caves”) sit hundreds of feet below ground, stockpiling a massive cheese surplus — 1.4 billion pounds of it.
• A screwdriver handle design allows a wrench to sit on/attach to it to help loosen tight screws.
• A division symbol is just a blank fraction with a dot replacing the numerator and denominator. (For some reason, I feel knowing this as a kid would have made division less intimidating).
• A “buttload” was an actual cask measurement, except the exact amount isn’t too clear — estimates fall around 125 to 150 gallons.
But since I started you out with the history of an idiom, let’s end today’s musings on the same note.
I found out the origin of “to give someone the cold shoulder” is found in a medieval custom.
Apparently, it was rude to let your visiting guests know you wanted them to leave, so instead, the host would offer the guest a cold piece of meat from the shoulder of mutton, pork, or beef, indicating that dinner was over and it was time for the guest to vamoose.
I don’t know about you, but I find that cold.
And hilarious.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
