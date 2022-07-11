Marquita Griffin

The first indication that the heat this past weekend would be a beast arrived in the few minutes I spent talking to my mom through her trunk window.
I leaned against her driver’s door, laughing with her as she idled in my driveway before leaving.
As we were wrapping up our last bit of chit-chat with her, my hands moved like windshield wipers across my brow to keep the sweat from stinging my eyes.
I could hear the AC roaring in her truck, turned to its highest setting but before even a hint of a cool kiss could slip through the window and grace my forehead, the blistering heat surrounding the truck converted it into flames.
Sweat poured so profusely from my brow that she shooed me indoors, and I had to hydrate with two glasses of water before flopping onto the couch.
Then there was an email from my electric company warning me to expect “extreme heat” for the next few days, and I was politely encouraged to reduce my electric usage between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
I laughed hysterically.
This state can’t agree on anything uniformly but uniting over monitoring our electric usage during the hottest part of the day, during a record-setting hot summer, seemed realistic? Not to mention we’re on an isolated grid that already failed us one time too many.
It’s frustrating that our state is never prepared for extreme weather, no matter the form. Water. Cold. Heat. We’re usually scrambling to figure out how to withstand the elements alone.
But I digress.
I’m a born-and-reared Texan, so I expect the heat. The morning heat. The night heat. The humid heat.
The it-says-it’s-technically-this-hot-but-it-feels-this-hot heat.
I know what the summertime months bring, and we had all kinds of tricks back in the day for the Season of Sweating.
Visiting the library (deemed cooling centers, by the way), box fans in windows, wearing light clothing, and making sure your hair wasn’t on the back of your neck.
Then there were visits to the pool, ice in Ziplock bags on the back of your neck, popsicles, using the water hose as an outdoor shower and drinking fountain and fighting over shady spots.
My favorite countermeasure, however, was going for a short drive, usually with some cold and icy beverage involved, be it 20 oz soda, slushie, ice cream or snow cone.
We clambered into the car, begging the driver, usually my mom, to turn the AC to the highest setting so that freon-cooled air could roll over us.
That trick isn’t working right now. I tried it yesterday with my kids, and it still felt like we were broiling for the 15-minute drive.
The only upside to this heat is its deterrence against the petite busy-body neighboring dog that bothers me when I’m in my garden.
I’ve lived on my street longer than this rascal, and since the day his owners moved in, it does nothing but bark at me, my husband, kids and dog when we go outside.
We’ve never done anything to this menace and typically try to ignore it. Some days it barks at us for hours on end.
Every time I step out my back door to let my dog out or tend to my garden, the gremlin shoots through its doggie door and to our shared fence to disturb my peace.
But I haven’t heard it much during the Season of Sweating.
My dog is Texas-reared, as am I, and we know how to watch ourselves in this heat. We know when to enjoy it and when to avoid it.
I don’t think the mini menace from next door does.
So for now, I’ll take that as a win and enjoy sweating in solace.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
