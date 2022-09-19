Marquita Griffin

I don’t know about you, but I feel the news is crushing at times.
After juggling coverage that ranges from politics, education, sports, and medical/scientific updates to investigative reports about agriculture, food, environment and culture clashes, I tend to feel overwhelmed.
But I’m not the type to put my head in the sand and pretend that issues don’t warrant my attention, so the suggestion of some to ignore it isn’t advice I can follow.
Nor do I scream into the void online. I’m more of a lets-dissect-and-discuss type of person — but I only discuss with select individuals at certain times.
Too much debate in any relationship can be damaging, sometimes beyond repair.
So when the days carry a deluge of news, especially the heartbreaking, infuriating, confusing, shameful kind — after consuming it, I try to create space to clear my mind, kind of like letting a heavy meal settle on the stomach before eating anything else.
I step outside into my slowly progressing backyard garden.
I read or listen to music.
I sit still on the couch and imagine myself recharging like a phone plugged into the wall with its 15% battery icon blinking.
Other times I find a fun distraction, and a few days ago, my kids supplied a perfect one for me.
“I miss my cool boots,” my oldest said while I was recharging.
Children, like adults, have random thoughts.
Adults, however, tend to wait for the right audience or time, or at the very least, provide context to the out-of-left-field question.
Kids typically don’t. They blurt their truth just about anytime or in any place.
At that moment, they both expressed how much they missed the brown cowboy boots my mom bought them years ago — boots neither could fit any longer and have since been donated.
The boots were traditional in fit and design, except for one feature: the glow-in-the-dark heel. Speckled in the heel were flecks of material that only lit up in darkness and were unnoticeable during the day.
If I recall correctly, we didn’t know they glowed in the dark until my oldest was playing in the closet and came bursting out, giddy, that his boots had lights on them.
His younger brother had an identical pair, and once they realized these boots had so-called special powers, they wore them constantly.
Their boots were like a superhero’s cape.
Instead of putting them in the closet, they often left them beside the bed at night. They maintained them, too, keeping them clean and blemish-free.
But as expected, they sized out of the boots, and, for me, at least, their magical nature was a memory.
So when I purged their closet of too-small clothes and shoes, the boots found their way to the donation box.
I didn’t think my children even noticed they were gone.
It’s been at least four or five years since those boots left the house, but it seems their memory remained.
My kids’ affection for their glow-in-the-dark boots reminded me of the red boots I adored as a kid.
They didn’t light up or do anything particularly special, but they also had a place beside my bed at night, and I, too, wore them as often as I was allowed.
I’ve had more cowboy boots since then, but nothing compares to the red ones I stomped, danced and ran around in more than 30 years ago.
So I’m on a mission now. I have to see if I can find even more impressive glow-in-the-dark boots for the kids.
Thus far, I’ve come across some impressive and captivating boot designers. I didn’t know glow-in-the-dark boots were such a big deal.
I now predict at the end of this distraction, our household will have not two pairs of glow-in-the-dark boots but three.
And if I can find a red pair that glows — watch out.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.