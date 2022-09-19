Marquita Griffin

I don’t know about you, but I feel the news is crushing at times.

After juggling coverage that ranges from politics, education, sports, and medical/scientific updates to investigative reports about agriculture, food, environment and culture clashes, I tend to feel overwhelmed.

But I’m not the type to put my head in the sand and pretend that issues don’t warrant my attention, so the suggestion of some to ignore it isn’t advice I can follow.

Nor do I scream into the void online. I’m more of a lets-dissect-and-discuss type of person — but I only discuss with select individuals at certain times.

Too much debate in any relationship can be damaging, sometimes beyond repair.

So when the days carry a deluge of news, especially the heartbreaking, infuriating, confusing, shameful kind — after consuming it, I try to create space to clear my mind, kind of like letting a heavy meal settle on the stomach before eating anything else.

I step outside into my slowly progressing backyard garden.

I read or listen to music.

I try new recipes.

I sit still on the couch and imagine myself recharging like a phone plugged into the wall with its 15% battery icon blinking.

Other times I find a fun distraction, and a few days ago, my kids supplied a perfect one for me.

“I miss my cool boots,” my oldest said while I was recharging.

Children, like adults, have random thoughts.

Adults, however, tend to wait for the right audience or time, or at the very least, provide context to the out-of-left-field question.

Kids typically don’t. They blurt their truth just about anytime or in any place.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.