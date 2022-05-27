Marquita Griffin

I began this column last Tuesday after learning of yet another preventable horror show that played out on US soil.
All I have to offer today is bitter fury.
As I write these words on Friday, I suspect there will be more updates from Uvalde that will fuel the rage within me.
After writing to you last week about the need to include children in complex conversations, so perhaps we could avoid tragedies like mass shootings — it befell us again.
Leaving us the bodies of 19 children and two adults, gunned down by another 18-year-old coward with another assault-style rifle.
I have yet to catch my breath from the Buffalo mass shooting, of which more unsettling and infuriating facts continue to trickle in.
Now I’m trying to come to terms with the Uvalde, Texas massacre updates.
How long the shooter was inside the building; how long it took law enforcement to enter; how one little girl rubbed the blood of a fallen classmate on herself and pretended to be dead; how parents were threatened for wanting to storm the building to save their children.
Then, watching the actions of and listening to practiced or bumbling speeches of country leaders, politicians, and law enforcement when the hard-hitting questions were hurled their way sickened me.
Here we are again.
More stolen souls. More ruined lives. More grief to eat.
And again, more names added to a shamefully long list of preventable death: Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, 10. Alithia Ramirez, 10. Amerie Jo Garza, 10. Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10. Eliahana Cruz Torres, 10. Eliana “Ellie” Garcia, 9. Jackie Cazares, 10. Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10. Jayce Luevanos, 10. Jose Flores, 10. Layla Salazar, 10. Makenna Lee Elrod, 10. Maite Rodriguez. Miranda Mathis, 11. Nevaeh Bravo. Rojelio Torres, 10. Tess Marie Mata. Uziyah Garcia, 10. Xavier Lopez, 10.
The two teachers were Eva Mireles, 44, and Irma Garcia.
This. Could. Have. Been. Prevented.
But instead of tackling the evident and admittedly complex problem at hand, people are soothing themselves with parroted and stale rhetoric about rights, empty moments of silence, and prayers that are never shared aloud.
As has been the routine since my kids came into this world, every night when they go to bed, I hug and kiss them.
This week, long after they hit REM sleep, I open their bedroom door to watch them breathe, and then I cry.
I cry because my boys are with me, while other parents now have empty holes where their hearts used to be.
Before long, most people will forget these parents exist. Before long, the big names will stop visiting Uvalde to offer help and donations or share in the pain.
Before long, the school doors will open again. Some teachers will quit, and new ones will start.
Perhaps some safety protocols will change, but things will remain the same.
When I started this column an absolute blinding rage motivated me — the kind that makes your heart hammer and fingers run cold because it seems this is the cycle we’ve grown accustomed to.
When will this type of violence be enough? Is it not enough right now?
Do we really want to see how low someone can go?
When will we, as a society, put our personal drivel and differences aside and unite to fight the good fight to prevent those people who choose chaos and violence from achieving their goals.
I’ve heard people continuously use “deranged” and “evil” to describe these acts.
I will counter with this longtime adage: The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.
This isn’t just Uvalde’s problem.
These acts are not limited to the communities in which they happen.
They are a problem for all of us.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
