Marquita Griffin

It’s been some time since I swapped carefree conversation with a stranger, and because of the recent years of turmoil and division, many interactions between people tend to be laced with a degree of mendacity.
It feels like there is a constant mist of distrust in the air, clinging and foul like smog, hovering.
A genuine experience, however, can save me from choking on it.
I was in the Half Price Books in Sugar Land, which has been a refuge of mine for decades, looking for more volumes in a phenomenal graphic novel series I recently discovered.
The 55th volume of the series was released this year, and I’m only on the sixth one, so I ordered collections of the remaining volumes.
I then searched for additional graphic novels at the bookstore.
And that brings me to the two strangers I met.
The first stranger was a young woman in cozy winter garb who stood to the left of me. She broke the comfortable silence between us to ask me if I knew what I was looking for.
I didn’t. Neither did she, and we laughed over our predicament — both of us eager to try a new genre but unaware of how to commence.
We stretched to the top shelves and squatted to the bottom shelves, pulling, flipping through, and returning works, all the while conversing lightly and easily about nothing serious whatsoever.
We took that moment for what it was, a much-needed break from reality.
That’s when the second stranger entered the aisle from the right.
He was older than us, dressed in a short-sleeved shirt and pants. No jacket. No sweater cap. Not bothered by the cold one bit.
I know folks like him: they can wear sandals in a snowstorm.
He nodded a greeting in our direction, and the comfortable silence settled on us again, until he broke it.
“If you’re into horror, this,” he said holding up a graphic novel with a dark cover for me to see, “is a magnificent one.”
I told him I was grateful for his suggestion, but I was the most skittish person he’d probably ever meet, so horror was out for me.
He laughed understandingly and began to return the novel to the shelf when the first stranger leaned over and enthusiastically said: “I’ll take that suggestion. Do you have any more? I love horror.”
The guy’s suggestions and explanations of particular works immediately poured out. He was clearly in his element.
At one point, he stopped talking and looked at me: “I haven’t suggested anything for you,” he said, regret in his voice.
He looked at the shelves again, zeroed in on a title, and plucked it. As fate would have it, the chosen work turned out to be the first volume in the series I was already reading.
I didn’t even know it was up there.
I listened to the second stranger’s entire spiel about the graphic novel I was already enamored with because the energy rolling off him was sweet and contagious.
Plus, in his hand was the story that got me hooked on graphic novels, leading me to that exact moment.
I felt like I was supposed to be there, talking to both of them.
I didn’t interrupt him but waited to tell him I was already reading it.
The smile that brightened his eyes was wide.
“Isn’t it the greatest piece of work?” he asked.
“What’s the greatest work? Don’t leave me out,” said the first stranger, peeking around me.
And for moments after, all three of us geeked out over graphic novels before departing, new works in our hands and plenty of suggestions in our minds.
When I left the store and headed for my car, I noticed something pleasant: The air was fragrant and easier to breathe.
