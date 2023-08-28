Marquita Griffin

It’s time to get behind the camera lens, specifically if you have an attraction to or an aptitude for nature photography because the Cullinan Park Conservancy’s annual photo contest closes on Sept. 30. For those of you interested, the contest, which opened earlier this month, allows photographers of any experience level to submit up to three total photos in five categories: Birds; Wildlife; Flora (trees, flowers, plants), Landscapes and Cell Phone Pictures (any subject). There isn’t a fee to enter the contest, however, there are boundaries: all photographs must be taken at Cullinan Park, north of Sugar Land Regional Airport on Highway 6 in Sugar Land. Further location rules stated that Hodge’s Bend Cemetery is not within park boundaries. The submitted Cullinan Park photographs don’t have to be this-month-recent either. Per the contest rules: “The photos do not necessarily need to have been taken this year or during the entry period.” And if you were wondering, yes, this contest comes with prize money. First, second and third-place titles for each category will be announced and promoted on social media, but the grand prize winner will receive a $50 cash prize. The winner of this year’s “People’s Choice” poll will also receive a $50 cash prize. “We always look forward to the beautiful photos submitted each year and are amazed at the talent,” stated Cullinan Park Conservancy President Keith Borgfeldt. “We know it is not easy for the judges to choose, and we appreciate their thoughtful and experienced process for selecting the winners. We thank all the volunteers and the participants for helping make this contest a success.” “And we invite you to ‘hit us with your best shot.’” This contest will be held in conjunction with the Conservancy’s 7th annual Picnic for the Park luncheon on Friday, Oct. 20, which is also when the winning photographers will be announced. For complete details and contest rules, visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org/contest. Now, for those of you who may not be aware, this photo contest is about increasing and spreading public awareness about Cullinan Park. While some may overlook local competitions like the Cullinan Park Conservancy photo contest, I consider competitions of this nature crucial to the community. At its base, it’s record keeping. You already know my position on the importance and impact of photographs and how they are paramount to historical preservation. Contests like these knowingly or unknowingly preserve a moment, place, person, wildlife or event for future generations to reflect on. Several decades into the future, Cullinan Park will likely be distinguishably different because time inevitably changes everything. So, photographers are essential to documenting the bygone days. But what I find most promising about this contest is how participation was encouraged. The Cullinan Park Conservancy stated it “is looking for striking digital images of nature highlighting the richness, beauty, and diversity of Cullinan Park.” It’s typical press release wording, but I realized this photography contest (and others like it) effectively pushes people to use their unique perspectives to find the “richness, beauty and diversity,” in a corner of their community. From time to time, we need an outside method to force us to find the respite, charm or jubilation around us. If you need a push right now, this nature photo contest could be a delightful way to go. Even if you’re not a competitive person, don’t know the first thing about a camera or prefer another place over Cullinan Park, that’s OK. The inspiration behind the contest still applies — you can still compel yourself to see the “richness, beauty, and diversity” in whatever place you find peace. Reach Marquita Griffin at mgriffin@fbherald.com.
