Marquita Griffin

There was a time when I felt my parents were out of touch with the world.
They grew up in a different time, with different rules.
Their music was lovely, but ol’ school. Nothing like the music I listened to on 97.9 The Box, Majic 102.1 or 104.1 KRBE — the three major stations that contributed to all of my perfectly cut mixtapes.
My dad would smile when I’d brag about my mixtapes of “really good music”. (He knew about sampling; I did not.)
My parents’ sense of fashion, particularly of their youth, was pretty fly, alluring and lavish at times, but nothing I wanted to duplicate.
Only at a costume party would such attire be deemed acceptable. Now I find myself shopping online for retro threads, especially jewelry.
The meals my parents prepared growing up were delicious, but their plates didn’t compare to those beautifully presented dishes that arrived at the table carried by a waitstaff.
Nowadays I’d much rather sit at my parents’ tables to eat than a restaurant.
And when my dad used to combine his lingo with my generation’s slang, I swore it made my ears bleed.
I find myself using his sayings now, and when he hears me, he teasingly reminds me who said it first.
As a kid, I respected and loved my parents, and I enjoyed their company and shenanigans, but in my young, still-maturing mind, my parents were too far removed from my time to “get it.”
They weren’t hip, cool, or in the know.
They didn’t understand the hopes, dreams or worries of my generation. They were stuck in their old ways, trying to teach me old things.
I now know how they must have felt when they heard the annoyed sighs I let loose in my room when I thought they couldn’t hear me.
“Wait until you’re grown,” my dad would say.
“When you have children, you’ll understand,” my mom would say.
“I will never be like you,” I would reply, full of watered-down vinegar and foolish defiance.
And again, that amused and slightly frustrated smile would cross their face.
“OK,” was their only response.
I ate crow several times over as I matured, but not once did either of them say: “I told you so.”
They simply welcomed me to The Club of Understanding with open arms, bursting with laughter.
Sometimes with tears, too, if I’m being honest.
I realized all of those long lectures, tough lessons, and the strict discipline of my youth — everything that made me believe they were out of touch with the world — allowed me to ascend into adulthood intact.
Despite my youthful ingratitude and complaints, they systematically strengthened my wings in preparation for the day I wanted to soar from the nest.
Everything my parents did gave me the ability to stand on my own two feet and the brainpower to move forward, and now, as a parent in my own right, I understand this was no small feat on their part.
That’s why I’m grateful they get to enjoy being grandparents.
Whenever my mom or dad calls for their grandchildren, they joke about spoiling kids, but the truth is, the grandchildren pamper my parents.
The mere presence of the kids initiates my mom or dad transforming into silly adults, filled with both wisdom and wonderfully corny jokes.
They still can apply discipline, should it be needed, but they have more hugs than scoldings to distribute these days.
And when they had their fill of youthfulness, they return the grandchildren, spoiled and full of sugar.
Which, by the way, doesn’t bother me one bit.
Because I know, although possibly a tad more exhausted, my parents are feeling just as spoiled and just as sweet.
As they rightfully deserve.
