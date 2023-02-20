Marquita Griffin

I’ve watched people cook a chicken drumstick covered in sugar-laden cereal and cookie crumbs in a waffle maker; make “mashed potatoes” out of barbecue and original-flavored potato chips in a pot of hot water; and create a so-called casserole by ordering nearly a dozen McDonald’s Big Macs, unwrapping them, lining them up in a pan, removing the buns and slathering honey, cheese, and a crusty combination of spices on top.
Look, I know not everyone has a knack for chef-level dishes or possesses inherent cooking skills.
My first few attempts at cuisine as a young adult were laughable, pitiful and dangerous.
The first time I tried frying pork chops, I was left temporarily scarred on my arms and terrified of messing around with hot oil until I was in my early 30s.
As you probably guessed, I saw all these cooking catastrophes on social media, some of which must be pranks or filmed for likes or shock value.
Although I wasn’t nearly as bad as the videos I mentioned earlier, I feel for those who had to endure some of my dishes decades ago.
These days, however, I’m considerably more skilled, and the credit goes to three influences: my parents, who are like magicians in the kitchen, and my husband, who completed culinary school, which elevated his already impressive cooking skills and social media.
Although social media made it clear that some individuals should refrain from walking into the kitchen unless they’re getting a glass of water, it has also introduced me to some clever cooks, experienced chefs and creative culinary artists who have helped me develop or perfect recipes, educated me on the use of spices and provided me with a plethora of cooking hacks.
I’ve learned how to cut an onion without suffering from burning and tearing eyes, find healthier substitutes for ingredients without sacrificing flavor, use a cheese grater to grate frozen ginger for soups and teas, put coffee in brownies to add richness and discover the power of butter.
When I was growing up, butter was The Kitchen Villain.
More than snack cakes, candies, burgers, fries, or sodas, butter would be the death of us all.
For the most part, we avoided those enriching golden sticks for knock-offs, “healthier” substitutes, or tried to get used to certain dishes without that savory flavor of butter — all in the name of the 80s and 90s version of health.
Remember I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!?
I can’t believe I used to eat it.
While scrolling through my online foodie pages, I saw a video of someone making homemade butter using one ingredient — heavy whipping cream.
