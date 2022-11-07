Marquita Griffin

Last week I opened one of my memories to you regarding the opening exhibit for the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, which happened to showcase the fictional literary world of Narnia.
After that column ran, I had the urge to delve into that story again, so I pulled The Magician’s Nephew off my shelf to read to my kids before they slipped into dreamland each night.
For those unfamiliar with the Chronicles of Narnia series, The Magician’s Nephew is the first book in the C.S. Lewis series.
Full confession: Although I’ve read several chapters to the kids, I finished the book days ago.
When reading to kids, I like to use theatrical voices, tone inflection and slight pantomiming, and I learned explaining archaic or foreign expressions, phrases, or settings to the kids before we get started, helps quell inquisitive interruptions.
And having done so, I reminded myself why I initially enjoyed the series.
That’s the thing about fiction or nonfiction books, graphic novels, comics, anthologies, poems, poetry, lyrics, and so on — each one holds a world that can be revisited repeatedly without end.
But it’s rare that I re-read a book and have it impact me identically each time.
What’s most intriguing about re-reading something isn’t the anticipation of familiarity but the chance to discover a different message or viewpoint within the same words.
This is the gift of some authors.
There are budding and established writers among us with wonderful wordplay, magnificent minds and illuminative imaginations who can take ideas out of thin air and stitch them together word by word until they complete a picture.
Some writings are whimsical, comical or tragic.
Some are informational, inspirational or historic.
Some are bound in truth, others in lies.
Some speak to the masses, and others speak to the few.
But all of them, for better or worse, hold messages, stories and opinions within.
I’m not here to tell you what people should or shouldn’t read, but reading is essential to a balanced diet.
If you could consider books akin to sustenance, then writers are its producers. And, just like with food, not everything an author produces will work in concert with your body.
That’s OK. Books don’t come with a one-size-fits-all feature. What works for you may not digest well for another.
There are books I’ve re-read repeatedly and a few works I wished I hadn’t read the first time.
In my years of writing columns, I’ve received feedback that ranges from appreciative to hateful. Some readers like my commentary and others don’t. Some take the time to share their thoughts, and others won’t.
That’s the nature of writing. It’s like making a meal and observing the reactions of those who taste it, surveying how many people take a to-go plate and how much of your creation is trashed.
I’ve crossed paths with various writers over the years, and each one’s origin story is unique.
Their journeys taught me there is no one path to take when becoming a writer, which is why I applaud the Fort Bend County Libraries.
For years our library system has offered free writing programs to the community to inspire and guide writers at different stages of their lives.
This weekend it will host its 2022 Book Fest on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at George Memorial Library in Richmond.
The festival, which is free and open to the public, will feature keynote speakers, writers’ workshops for children and adults and creative writing programs. Amateur and professional authors will also read a bit from their works.
For the writers out there, take advantage of this festival if you have the chance. You might pick up a skill that will benefit you, which, in turn, will benefit the rest of us.
