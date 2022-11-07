Marquita Griffin

Last week I opened one of my memories to you regarding the opening exhibit for the Houston Museum of Natural Science at Sugar Land, which happened to showcase the fictional literary world of Narnia.

After that column ran, I had the urge to delve into that story again, so I pulled The Magician’s Nephew off my shelf to read to my kids before they slipped into dreamland each night.

For those unfamiliar with the Chronicles of Narnia series, The Magician’s Nephew is the first book in the C.S. Lewis series.

Full confession: Although I’ve read several chapters to the kids, I finished the book days ago.

When reading to kids, I like to use theatrical voices, tone inflection and slight pantomiming, and I learned explaining archaic or foreign expressions, phrases, or settings to the kids before we get started, helps quell inquisitive interruptions.

That’s why I read ahead.

And having done so, I reminded myself why I initially enjoyed the series.

That’s the thing about fiction or nonfiction books, graphic novels, comics, anthologies, poems, poetry, lyrics, and so on — each one holds a world that can be revisited repeatedly without end.

But it’s rare that I re-read a book and have it impact me identically each time.

What’s most intriguing about re-reading something isn’t the anticipation of familiarity but the chance to discover a different message or viewpoint within the same words.

This is the gift of some authors.

There are budding and established writers among us with wonderful wordplay, magnificent minds and illuminative imaginations who can take ideas out of thin air and stitch them together word by word until they complete a picture.

Some writings are whimsical, comical or tragic.

Some are informational, inspirational or historic.

Some are bound in truth, others in lies.

