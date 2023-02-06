Marquita Griffin

With education under attack, it’s reassuring to know efforts to elevate education and aid teachers are still running in full force, one of which recently happened in our community.
Last month, the Lamar Educational Awards Foundation (L.E.A.F.) issued 80 Lamar Consolidated ISD teachers and staff more than $205,000 in grants through its Grant Express. For those unfamiliar with L.E.A.F., it’s a nonprofit organization that provides funding outside the standard operating budget, subsidizing educational programs or activities that benefit LCISD students and teachers. Its Grant Express is like a sweepstakes tour, with L.E.A.F. members appearing at campuses to surprise the awarded teachers.
I had the pleasure of witnessing the Grant Express earlier in my career, and it was a sight I wish more could see. It’s good vibes all around.
During my second year at The Herald, L.E.A.F. hit its million-dollar mark, announcing that since its inception in 2000, it had awarded a million dollars worth of grants to district schools.
Today more than $4.7 million has been awarded.
I’ve been surrounded by public school educators my entire life, and several stark and uplifting lessons revealed themselves, the most notable of which is that not all teachers are true educators, but the ones who are, go far beyond expectations and requirements. These educators have inspirational goals and techniques that propel students, and they’re adamant about enriching their classrooms and curriculum without prompt and often to the detriment of their own pockets and health.
And although they’re not paid nearly enough for their contributions and sacrifices to our society, they don’t stop providing for their students.
These kinds of educators must be supported and secured.
Our society has a lot of ground to cover before the teaching profession reaches a level of efficiency that is as close to perfection as that can exist.
Intense measures are needed on campuses, in communities, at home, and the state and federal levels.
But that doesn’t mean we should ignore the steps happening on slighter scales or the individual measures pooled together to make noteworthy impacts.
You might have already read the L.E.A.F. grant story in the Jan. 25 edition, but I want to remind readers why such an organization is vital to our community.
First, anyone who wants to help can contribute financially to L.E.A.F. (visit www.lcisd.org/community/Leaf) which, in turn, benefits our district classrooms.
Secondly, it encourages quality schooling, which we desperately need now.
Far too much energy is backing the idea of removing elements from public education rather than the infusion of goals and aspirations that benefit children beyond the classroom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.